Suns' Next Opponent Revealed After NBA Cup Quarterfinals Loss

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' next game is set following their humiliating 138-89 NBA Cup quarterfinals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

The Suns (14-11) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (17-7) at home on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m. MST.

The Lakers, who were the No. 2 seed in the NBA Cup, were also defeated in the quarterfinals last night, falling 132-119 to the San Antonio Spurs at home.

This matchup being scheduled in Phoenix ensures that both teams will have an equal amount of home and road games for the year, as, just like the quarterfinals, it will count toward the teams' regular season record.

Looking Ahead to Matchup vs Lakers

Phoenix is 1-0 against the Lakers this season and will now have to play them five total times this year with this game added to the schedule.

The Suns blew out L.A. 125-108 on Dec. 1 even after losing Devin Booker in the first quarter to a groin strain with Dillon Brooks leading the way with 33 points.

After starting the year 1-4, Phoenix has only lost two-straight games one time, and it will be extra motivated after suffering its worst margin of defeat in franchise history and worst loss in the NBA this season.

The Suns will be hopeful for good news on the injury front as well, as Booker has missed the last three games with the groin strain he suffered against the Lakers.

Booker was questionable heading into the Oklahoma City loss, but was eventually ruled out.

“He’s continuing to make progress. We checked in with him after his work there in shootaround," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker before the loss (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "He’s making great progress. We just need a couple of days. We’ll be smart with this thing. It’s a long season.”

Jalen Green, who has only played one complete game this season and been out since Nov. 8 with a right hamstring strain, also has the possibility of returning soon after being given a four-to-six week re-evaluation timeline on Nov. 11.

The Suns could elect to continue to be smart in dealing with their stars' injuries, as they will be off until next Thursday when they host the Golden State Warriors after the Lakers matchup.

Los Angeles has not lost back-to-back games all season long heading into Sunday's matchup, so the Lakers will be motivated to pick up a win as well.

