Devin Booker's Timeline for Return Gets Exciting Update

PHOENIX -- The absence of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker may not be lengthy at all.

Booker, previously announced this week, was set to be re-evaluated after seven days thanks to a groin injury suffered against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ahead of their matchup against the Houston Rockets, Suns coach Jordan Ott gave an encouraging update to Booker's progress:

“We'll continue to assess him day-by-day, but he's been through this before,” Ott told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. “So he knows exactly where he's at and his body and he's made good progress in a short amount of time.”

The Suns have a Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves before traveling to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night for their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Thunder.

"If his body is feeling good and he's in a good place, he'll absolutely be available," Ott said of Booker's potential to play.

Booker's absence loomed large in Phoenix's blowout loss to the Rockets on Friday, their first game without the All-Star in 2025-26. Booker was the last Suns player to have started and played in each game this season before getting hurt.

The Suns weren't able to get anything going offensively against Houston, scoring under 100 points for the second time all season in their 117-98 loss.

The other sub-100 point game also came against the Rockets back on Nov. 24 in their 114-92 loss. Dillon Brooks led the Suns in scoring both nights.

Phoenix, off to a 13-10 start, hopes to weather the storm without Booker on the floor, and it's quite obvious the Suns aren't close to the same caliber without their top scorer.

Booker's main engine has been scoring, though his overall gravity (or lack thereof) was noticeable in Phoenix's first taste of action without him, as Suns shooters -- who typically have hit shots at a high clip -- simply couldn't get their typical looks.

The Suns (normally a top three-point shooting team in the NBA) shot a dismal 14% (5-36) from deep without Booker in the mix.

"Ball movement. Did we screen well enough? Did we play fast enough? I think all of that goes into it," said Ott on the poor shooting night (h/t Rankin).

"Live, it felt alright, but when you keep looking down or looking up at the scoreboard, that number is not moving in the right direction, you definitely question it."

It certainly seems as if Booker can return sooner rather than later to help alleviate some of the problems Houston exposed on Friday.

