Suns Advance To NBA Cup Quarterfinals Despite Loss

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are through to the next stages of the NBA Cup.

Even in spite of their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, which gave OKC the top spot in the group and an automatic bid, the Suns' point differential was high enough to clinch the West's wild card spot.

Up next will be... the Thunder again in the quarterfinals, back in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The Suns went 3-1 in group play, with their only loss coming to the Thunder in dramatic late-game fashion last night.

Phoenix has been a surprise early in the 2025-26 season, which includes the in-season tournament after many had written off the Suns and their attempt to re-tool rather than rebuild.

Yet under first-year head coach Jordan Ott, the Suns have climbed to a 12-8 record.

Not many teams have played the Thunder like Phoenix did last night, and star Devin Booker says perhaps the formula to stop the 19-1 squad was unveiled:

"The secret is out. They do speed you up. They play aggressive. They'll grab, they'll hold, but it's never like when you're in a shooting position. It's always on the handle or on your drives when they get away with it," Booker said after the game (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Booker also added, "We fought. We fought all the way through. We knew it was going to be a scrappy game. It's exactly what it was. Some things to learn from. Hopefully we get a couple of players back by then. It's going to be another dogfight."

The Suns were missing all of Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Isaiah Livers in their close loss to OKC last night.

Elsewhere in NBA Cup play, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the San Antonio Spurs for the other side of the West bracket. The winner of Suns-Thunder will face either team in the semifinals.

In the East, the Orlando Magic will battle the Miami Heat while the Toronto Raptors host the New York Knicks.

The semifinals will be held in Las Vegas on Dec. 13 with the championship game on Dec. 16.

Phoenix previously made the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup in 2023 but lost to the eventual champion Lakers. They did not make the bracket last season.

The Suns return home to face the Denver Nuggets for Saturday night action.

