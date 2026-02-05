Heavily Rumored Suns, Knicks Trade Officially Dead

PHOENIX — A heavily anticipated player swap between the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks can officially be thrown aside.

Ahead of today's NBA trade deadline, the Suns were highly expected to deal backup center Nick Richards with the Knicks being a rumored team to engage in discussions with fellow backup big man Guerschon Yabusele.

Both Richards and Yabusele had fallen out of favor within their respective squads, and a salary dump/change of scenery would have provided relief for both sides — though the Knicks dealt Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls last night.

The New York Knicks are trading Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls for Dalen Terry, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Phoenix is reportedly aiming to dip below the NBA's luxury tax line, which can be accomplished by clearing roughly $300,000 off the books before the end of the season.

Richards, who hasn't played in nearly a month, is on an expiring deal with a $5 million cap hit this season. That makes him a perfect salary dump candidate. Forward Nigel Hayes-Davis is also a potential candidate to be dealt.

Not getting Yabusele isn't a swing-and-miss. He wouldn't have been a prime difference maker in Phoenix while the Suns can now pursue other options.

What Will Suns Do at Trade Deadline?

The Suns, thanks to their pleasant 31-20 record, have shocked the NBA world and have opened a metaphorical door to trade possibilities with the playoffs now in sight.

However, Phoenix has been insistent since early this season on their love for the current roster with no moves looking to be made.

"We're taking calls, but honestly I don't think we're a big mover. I think our team's very competitive right now. We like the vibes, the energy. We have a young team," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said ahead of the trade deadline.

"Like, last year we had one of the oldest teams. I got seven guys that are 24 and younger that are actually playing and actually making an impact. And so we're excited about the growth.

"So we're not doing anything crazy, but we are very active. We have picks, we have things we can move around. But right now, I feel good about where we're at."

The Suns have until 1:00 PM MST to strike a deal. And while there's certainly offers on the table they can accept, Phoenix has the luxury of standing pat if they feel compelled to do so.

