Injury Report Reveals Suns Will Again Miss Starters vs Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed their initial injury report ahead of their Tuesday night clash against the Golden State Warriors.
Phoenix will again be without Jalen Green (hamstring) and Dillon Brooks (core) as both were ruled out. Meanwhile, second-year wing Ryan Dunn is marked as probable with a left knee contusion. Isaiah Livers (right hip contusion) is the only questionable player.
For Golden State, Al Horford is out with a left toe injury while De'Anthony Melton (ACL surgery) and Alex Toohey (left knee surgery) are also sidelined.
Jalen Green
Green hasn't played a single game this season, as his hamstring injury has hampered his ability to officially make his Suns debut.
"It's feel, how is he feeling. Him at 60, 70, 80% speed is still pretty fast. It's just going to take time," Suns head coach Jordan Ott said of Green while also adding he participated in five-on-five activities over the weekend (h/t Duane Rankin).
"Knowing that it may not be full speed right from the jump. That's just something he's going to have to get acquainted to and accustomed to as he progresses when he comes back."
Green's ability to generate scoring and create with the ball in his hands should provide a nice boost in Phoenix once he's fully healthy and next to star Devin Booker.
Dillon Brooks
As for Brooks, he has missed the last four games and was described as day-to-day after playing in Phoenix's first three games.
“The soft tissue piece to it,” Ott said previously. “His pain tolerance being super high and trying to put a timeline on when Dillon Brooks can physically get out there. We know he’s going to step out there. That’s the thing we’re learning Dillon in this process as he returns back.”
His energy and hustle on the court has already paid dividends, helping Ott bring to life the vision he had of a tough Suns team that fought through adversity on a nightly basis.
When Brooks has played, he's averaged 19.3 points per night.
Suns Ride Two-Game Winning Streak Ahead of Warriors Meeting
Phoenix has won their last two games and are riding high, especially after handing the San Antonio Spurs their first loss of the year while practically erasing Victor Wembanyama in the process.
“That's been consistent. I'm not sure if that's just a one night thing. Again, it's a process-based philosophy that you have to find high quality shots," Ott said following the game.
"If they protect the paint, they put two on the ball, they put five around Book (Devin Booker), we'll take the highest quality shot that's available that's not in the paint. That's going to be something we figure out game-to-game.
"Obviously, that's what they do. They have a big guy down there that patrols the paint. It's hard when you get in there, you can feel the guys where we're even searching, trying to keep our dribble alive, knowing that if any shot that goes up, he's going to get a piece of it."
Tip between the two sides will be at 8:00 PM MST on Tuesday.