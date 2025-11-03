Suns Tease Devin Booker’s ‘The Valley’ Book 1 Colorway - And They're Awesome
PHOENIX -- Devin Booker's Book 1 shoe line is about to get perhaps its best look yet.
The signature shoe for the Phoenix Suns star has been on shelves for some time now, though the team's recent announcement of "The Valley" uniforms returning for the 2025-26 season was celebrated by Booker in a special way - with the guard teasing a themed colorway in the Book 1's on social media:
Admittedly so, Booker has a ton of great variations of the shoe - though those might just be the best.
There's various iterations of the Book 1 - from Forrest Gump inspired kicks to an ode to his high school roots. Last week he even got a bit spooky with some Halloween inspired shoes.
The Book 2 line might just be on the way soon - as Booker was spotted wearing some during a summer workout. As of now, there's been no official images or information regarding the next signature shoe.
As a result, fans can find plenty of discounted shoes - though Booker's retail price wasn't crazy high to begin with, especially when compared to others around the league.
As for The Valley jerseys making a return, they'll first be worn on Nov. 13 against the Indiana Pacers.
Devin Booker's Impressive Start to 2025-26
The Suns are 3-4 to start the regular season, and Booker - unsurprisingly - has been a massive reason why.
He set a franchise record after scoring 30 points in the team's first five-of-six games and has handled point guard duties quite well while backcourt running mate Jalen Green (who is dealing with a hamstring injury) still is working to make his Suns debut.
"He is great at that. Even in the first half of the game nine assists in the first half, just be aggressive," Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott said of Booker's ability to spread the floor.
"Be aggressive and everything else will fall into place. They start showing bodies on him. Obviously, he will spray it and make good decisions with it. Really complete game by him offensively. Overall, as a team, we have 34 assists. Any night you see that on the box score, it's usually a good night.”
The Suns will be back in action on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
As for the potential debut for the new Book 1's, we just might see them soon.