Grizzlies List Several Key Players On Injury Report vs Suns

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be going up against a very short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team tonight to close out their two-game road trip.

The Grizzlies (16-20), who will be on the second night of a back-to-back, have 10 rotation players on their injury report.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (illness) is probable, while Ja Morant (right calf contusion), Vince Williams Jr. (left patelllar tendinitis) and Santi Aldama (right ankle soreness) are all questionable.

Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction), Cedric Coward (left ankle sprain), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), Brandon Clarke (right calf strain) and John Konchar (left thumb UCL recovery) remain out for Memphis.

Morant has missed the Grizzlies' last two games with his injury. Jackson, Williams and Aldama are all new additions to the report.

Phoenix (21-15) will only be down Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion protocol) against Memphis.

Green, who has only played in one full game this season, was seen getting shots up after shootaround this morning and is schedule to be re-evaluated any day now.

What To Expect in Suns vs Grizzlies

Even down several key players, the Grizzlies are not a team to be taken lightly.

Like the Suns, the Grizzlies have a lot of role players who are ready to step up when their names are called.

Memphis was without seven rotation players against the San Antonio Spurs (25-11) last night and still upset San Antonio 106-105 behind 21 points apiece from Cam Spencer and former Suns center Jock Landale.

The Grizzlies, who had lost four games in a row before this victory, held a relatively healthy Spurs team to 37% shooting from the field and 30% 3-point shooting.

Since starting the year 1-4, the Suns have pretty much won every game they have been supposed to, as they stick to their identity no matter who the opponent is and have a 13-4 record against teams with losing records.

As of late, this has led to the Suns having the No. 2 defense in the NBA over their last eight games in a stretch they have gone 6-2.

Tonight, Phoenix is favored by 4.5 over Memphis.

The biggest areas of focus for the Suns should be rebounding and turning defense into offense, and their physicality level could be a big difference maker given how many players Memphis is missing and with the Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back.

Tonight's game tips off at 6:00 p.m. MST.

