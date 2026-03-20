NBA Admits 3 Mistakes in Final Minutes of Suns vs Spurs

The NBA revealed its last two minute report for last night's contest between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs, a game that went down to the wire with Victor Wembanyama hitting an eventual game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds left.

The Spurs' win wasn't without some noise, though in the league's official review of every call and non-call made in the final two minutes, three calls stood out as incorrect:

Missed Foul Call Against Rasheer Fleming

Time: 1:41 to 1:32

NBA comment: "Fleming (PHX) makes illegal foot contact with Wembanyama (SAS) as he returns to the floor during his jump shot attempt."

Missed Travel Call on Devin Booker

Time: 1:00 to 0:32

NBA comment: "Booker (PHX) gathers the ball and takes three steps into his shooting motion."

Missed Travel Call on Jalen Green

Time: 0:26 to 0:11

NBA comment: "Green (PHX) gathers the pass and takes more than two steps before coming to a stop."

16 calls/non-calls were reviewed by the NBA in the final two minutes of Suns-Spurs, and all other calls besides the three highlighted above were correct.

That includes the final shot taken by Booker, which came up short and resulted in an ankle injury for the star shooting guard.

"Fox (SAS) is legally moving along Booker's (PHX) path when Booker clips the back of his foot," said the NBA.

Booker, speaking with reporters after the game, didn't see it that way.

"It's a trip. De'Aaron (Fox's) foot was there. I stepped on his foot. Probably a tough angle for the refs to see," he said (h/t Duane Rankin).

The Suns' loss in San Antonio marked their fourth in a row, which was only done one other time by Phoenix at the very beginning of the 2025-26 regular season.

Injuries have certainly derailed Phoenix's lineup, though the Suns simply haven't been good enough to get it done.

Still, head coach Jordan Ott isn't looking to get his head down.

"How could we not be proud of that group," Ott said after the loss in San Antonio (h/t Rankin).

"Six-game road trip. Tough games every single night. Bodies down. Young guys getting playing time there at the end of the game. We're going to be better for it. Super proud. How competitive. It's led by (Devin Booker). Every single night he goes out there, spills it. We follow him. We had a bunch of guys step up."