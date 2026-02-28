NBA Confirms Controversial No-Call on Suns' Game-Winner vs Lakers

The benefit of instant replay has been crucial for sports leagues across the world, though the NBA takes a step further with a final two-minute analysis of its referees in each game to break down each correct and incorrect call/no call every night.

One just might have slipped through the cracks.

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen drove to the basket in the waning seconds of Phoenix's eventual win over the Los Angeles Lakers before swinging the ball out to Collin Gillespie in the corner, who eventually found Royce O'Neale to drill an open three-point shot to give the Suns a crucial win over Los Angeles.

Many on social media highlighted Allen's foot hit the ground while he still had possession of the ball before the pass:

Yet even upon official review, the NBA says Allen didn't travel.

In the league's official two-minute report of the game, all 14 calls and no calls were deemed correct in the Suns' 113-110 win over the Lakers.

No Lakers players or staff seemed to make a fuss about it in the moment, even though Allen's foot is clearly touching the paint after landing.

Suns React to Clutch Win vs Lakers

Phoenix's win over Los Angeles on Thursday drew them within one game of the Lakers for the West's sixth seed and evened the season series at 2-2 with the regular season beginning to dwindle.

"I had a few drives in the fourth that I was able to kick and find an open 3, so I saw where the space was when we got the switch and was kind of just reading whether someone pulled over or not from the weak side," Allen said afterwards (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"It was an ugly pass to hang in the air and get it to the corner, but thankfully got it there and good swing to Royce. Thankfully, he knocked it down."

The Suns are now 34-26 and seventh in the West. They're also hoping to get Devin Booker and Jordan Goodwin back soon.

"I thought we had it early. Even the energy in the building when (Jamaree) Boyea has a steal and I think Grayson multiple times had the building rocking," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the team's energy.

"We've talked about intent, having intent on every possession. Thought our overall intent was good for the majority of the time. We had some spells where we got to figure it out. That's why you have a team, some guys come back into the game with some energy. Overall, our whole group, whether they were in the game or not, had the right mindset to play for 48 minutes because we knew that's how long it would take."