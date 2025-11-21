Suns Enter Season-Defining Stretch Against Top NBA Teams

PHOENIX -- Tonight, the Phoenix Suns embark on a journey that could potentially define the course of the 2025-26 season.

When the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town, the Suns will begin a stretch of facing 11 teams with a winning record within their next 12 games.

Phoenix, currently 9-6, has surprised most of the NBA world through their early start - though many have highlighted the Suns' early season strength of schedule has been lighter compared to most.

Suns' Upcoming Schedule is Pivotal

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5)

San Antonio Spurs (11-4)

Houston Rockets (10-3)

AT Sacramento Kings (3-13)

AT Oklahoma City Thunder (15-1)

Denver Nuggets (11-3)

AT Los Angeles Lakers (11-4)

AT Houston Rockets (10-3)

AT Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5)

Golden State Warriors (9-8)

AT Golden State Warriors (9-8)

Los Angeles Lakers (11-4)

Phoenix will likely be without star Jalen Green for the entire stretch while Grayson Allen has already been ruled out ahead of tonight's game against Minnesota.

Regardless of opponent or schedule, the Suns have been impressive to begin the regular season, and a major reason for that is the identity established by first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

New Suns, New Identity

"That's the biggest difference between this year and last year. We have an identity. We know what we're doing," Suns center Oso Ighodaro told reporters this week (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We might change something scheme-wise from game to game, but we are sticking to our identity for the most part. That's super beneficial having that security knowing who we are and what we can lean back on."

The Suns' net rating of 4.9 ranks tenth in the NBA entering tonight while they're top-five in three-pointers made and steals per night.

This is far from the rendition of Phoenix basketball we've seen the past two seasons, which has been a pleasant surprise considering prior expectations after some massive changes in the front office and roster occurred.

"This team will have no excuses. We lace them up, go out and play. The goal is to find a way to beat the other team by one point," Ott said earlier this season.

Phoenix's season won't be entirely dictated by the next month of basketball, though we'll get an early look at how the Suns handle some of the best teams in the league.

We've seen them battle through adversity already in the early portions of the season - we'll see how it unfolds on a larger scale.

Latest Phoenix Suns News