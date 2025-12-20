NBA Takes Back Technical Foul on Suns' Dillon Brooks

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks had his first technical foul against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday rescinded, according to the NBA:

"Dillon Brooks’ (PHX) technical foul at 5:28 in the 2nd quarter on 12/18/25 (vs. GSW) has been rescinded upon league office review," said the league office.

Brooks finished through contact at the rim and appeared to yell something, which prompted an immediate whistle and technical foul.

It's unclear exactly what happened or what was said, though Brooks was later thrown out after earning a second technical foul when he hit Steph Curry in the chest late in the game.

Dillon Brooks' Foul Trouble Continues

What is Dillon Brooks thinking here other than trying to intentionally hurt Steph Curry?



There’s no reason for that type of wind up and to smack a guy in the stomach well after the play. I’m surprised the refs didn’t throw him out for this. pic.twitter.com/X6JhVZARXO — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) December 19, 2025

READ: NBA Confirms Suns vs Warriors Final Foul Call

“I was just running, trying to get the rebound, so I tried to stop him, but I’ve been lifting too much,” Brooks said on the play with Curry. “I don’t know. I can’t explain it. Just got to figure it out for the next game so I don’t do something that will put our team in a bad spot.”

Brooks has accumulated several technical fouls and ejections that have followed for the Suns, truly testing the balance of playing hard and doing a bit much at the same time.

“I’ve got to do some soul-searching at home,” Brooks told reporters in Phoenix after the game. “That’s really it. It’s the second time, but I’ll learn from it. I’ll figure it out.”

READ: Suns Praise Emerging Role Player

The Suns, however, continue to have his back.

“We love everything about Dillon,” Suns coach Jordan Ott said. “That edge, that competitive spirit. He’s the fire-starter in all that we do. We follow his lead. We’ve just got to get to the edge and not go over.”

Devin Booker added, "We're not mad at Dillon. We're asking him to bring that energy, bring that fight every night. On the other hand, there's going to be times like this, but it can be controlled."

The Suns are 15-12 to begin the regular season, which has been quite the surprise for many across the NBA landscape.

Brooks' scoring and overall grit has been plenty to help Phoenix in their unexpected start. The Suns won't ask Brooks to be different, though it's clear there needs to be some tweaking to either his game or attitude for Phoenix to hit the next level as a team.

Latest Phoenix Suns News