Official Suns vs Cavaliers Injury Report Includes Multiple Key Stars

PHOENIX -- After a huge upset win over the Detroit Pistons last night without Devin Booker and Jalen Green, the Phoenix Suns are right back in action tonight against a red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers team.

The Suns (29-19) revealed their injury report for tonight's matchup with big updates on both Booker and Green.

Booker (right ankle sprain) will miss his fourth-straight game as he is listed as out ahead of his scheduled re-evaluation on Sunday, while Green (right hamstring injury management) is off the injury report and set to play after missing the past three games.

Collin Gillespie, who returned from a one-game absence due to a right hand sprain against Detroit, is also no longer on the injury report.

Jalen Green is no longer on the injury report and is set to return tonight for the Suns against the Cavs. Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) remains out

The Cavaliers (29-20), who have won five games in a row, have several key players on their injury report.

Evan Mobley (left calf strain), Darius Garland (right great toe sprain) and Max Strus (left foot surgery) are all out for Cleveland.

What Suns Said About Key Injuries

While Booker has a designated timetable for his injury recovery, Green had been questionable the last three games before eventually being ruled out, but now he is ready to go for tonight.

These missed games have come after Green exited last Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks with tightness in his hamstring in what was only his second game back from a right hamstring strain that has only allowed him to play four games so far this season.

Green has been putting in work since after an MRI revealed no new damage, but just had yet to return to game action.

Suns coach Jordan Ott laid out what Green needed to do to return in his pregame press conference before the Pistons game.

"Just the objective measures to get to 100%, and he's there," Ott said. "So it's just continue to test on the floor with some bodies in front of him. As much live action as you can get at this time of the year.

"Me personally, I'd love to see him out there. It's him, too. He's got to feel good and that's what we want. We want to be safe with this thing."

Green will likely be on a minutes restriction, but the Suns will be happy to have back his quickness and explosiveness, two areas they severely lack in without him.

Suns guard Jalen Green warming up pregame. Out tonight vs Heat with right hamstring injury management, but coach Jordan Ott said he had an MRI that showed "there's nothing new" and added "he's in a good place"

Booker has already been seen shooting around after practice even though he is due for re-evaluation on Sunday, which is a great sign given how scary the injury originally looked.

"First two days back (on the court)," Ott said of Booker before the Pistons win. "Got to get the swelling out. Got to get the function back to load all the weight and then progress on the court."

Gillespie, who recorded 16 points while shooting 5-for-11 from 3, said after the win over Detroit his hand felt "alright" and added "if I can be out there, I'm gonna be out there."

Tonight's game tips off at 7:00 p.m. MST, as Phoenix will look to avenge its 129-113 New Year's Eve loss to Cleveland.

