Thunder Survive Tight Finish vs Suns to Secure NBA Cup Group A

The Phoenix Suns fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Friday's 123-119 loss, finishing at 3-1 in NBA Cup group play but failing to clinch the top spot as OKC went 4-0.

Though the Thunder led by as much as 14 in the second half, the Suns kept things tight and took Oklahoma City down to the wire.

Even with a loss, the Suns are still likely to advance to the knockout stages thanks to point differential in cup play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 37 points to pair with eight assists.

Collin Gillespie paced all Suns players with 24 points, a season-high for the guard.

Here's a quick recap:

First Quarter

The two sides wasted no time, swapping buckets to begin action,

Phoenix trailed 13-11 at the first timeout with just over seven minutes remaining in the first. Lu Dort and Devin Booker both had five points in the first five minutes of action. Jordan Goodwin subbed in for Collin Gillespie after the timeout.

The score was knotted at 25-25 after the opening 12 minutes of play. Oklahoma City led by as much as five in the first while the Suns had an early five turnovers.

Second Quarter

In a bit of a surprise (or maybe not since the Suns were on the first night of a back-to-back), Suns' two-way player Jamaree Bouyea scored an early nine points for Phoenix, which led the team early in action.

The Suns hit back-to-back triples to emerge back into the lead, forcing an OKC timeout with a slight 35-33 advantage at the 7:45 mark.

After a quick 10-2 spurt from OKC, Dillon Brooks finally found his first bucket with under six minutes left in the first.

Phoenix was able to erase a nine-point lead in the final 1:09 to draw their deficit down to 56-52 heading into the locker room.

The Suns shot a poor 6-22 from three-point land, though they managed to out-rebound OKC 29-20.

Third Quarter

Oklahoma City wasted no time getting out of the gate, going on a 16-5 run and forcing Phoenix coach Jordan Ott to call a timeout to gather his troops.

The Thunder, like Arizona Sports' Kellan Olson highlighted, typically put their foot in the gas in the third quarter with a 28.2 net rating coming out of the break. That remained true vs. Phoenix.

OKC held a 83-71 lead at the 2:53 timeout after leading by as much as 14 in the quarter and eventually carried a 94-82 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Chet Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander both had 22 points after three quarters while Gillespie lead Phoenix with 16 of his own.

Fourth Quarter

Phoenix didn't let the game slip out of the gates of the fourth, going on 8-0 run and forcing Oklahoma City to call a timeout.

Before OKC could blink, the Suns trimmed their deficit to just five points.

With five minutes left, Phoenix trailed 106-103 after Phoenix kept answering any Thunder bucket down the stretch.

After the Suns made it a one-point game, Jaylin Williams converted an and-one opportunity with over three minutes left - before Royce O'Neale banked in a three-pointer on the other end to keep pace.

Phoenix, down three with 20 seconds left, got Brooks an open look though he failed to convert. Holmgren hit 1/2 free throws down on the other end and after a Gillespie layup, the Suns trailed 121-119 with 14.1 seconds remaining.

Phoenix nearly had a steal on the next play, though the Thunder somehow got the loose ball and sent SGA to the stripe, who sank both free throws and pushed OKC up four with 4.7 seconds left.

The inbound play didn't work, and the final buzzer sounded to conclude action.

The Suns return home to face the Denver Nuggets for the second night of a back-to-back.