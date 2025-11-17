Suns Sign New Guard to Two-Way Deal

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly adding a new guard on a two-way contract.

From ESPN NBA Shams Charania:

"The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Jamaree Bouyea to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Bouyea has played parts of three NBA years and has averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the G League this season."

In a corresponding move, the Suns officially waived CJ Huntley. This could be to improve Phoenix's depth at guard while the Suns are set in the frontcourt.

The Suns move forward in the season with a 8-6 record following their loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, which stopped a five-game losing streak.

Suns Add More Guard Depth

The Valley Suns, Phoenix's G League affiliate, recently saw all three rookies in Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea play within the last week. The fresh faces haven't been able to crack much of the rotation in the early portion of the regular season.

Now, Bouyea joins them.

The 26-year-old went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and has had several two-way and ten-day contracts with organizations since, including the Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and recently Milwaukee Bucks.

In four games played in the G League this season, Bouyea is shooting 52% from the field and 35% from downtown.

Suns Look Forward After Win Streak Stops

The Suns look to start a new winning streak after falling to the Hawks. Their next opportunity comes on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"These games are so emotional," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the loss, where Phoenix allowed a whopping 47 points in the fourth quarter.

"I think some of these are great lessons learned, but you do have to look at the film of what exactly went down, what exactly happened, there is so much that goes on in-game. Obviously, something that comes down to shot-making, 47 points in the fourth, anyone can look at that and know that's probably not a recipe for success any night.”

As for the Valley Suns, they have back-to-back games against the Stockton Kings on Wednesday and Thursday, so we could see Bouyea in action as early as then.

If not, they return home on Tuesday, Nov. 25 to face the Rip City Remix - who he briefly played for back in 2023.

This signing, as of publish, has yet to be made official by Phoenix.

