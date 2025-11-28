Suns Add Forward to Injury Report vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have added forward Isaiah Livers to tonight's injury report against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He's now questionable due to right hip soreness.

Phoenix already has Jalen Green (hamstring), Grayson Allen (quad) and Ryan Dunn (wrist) out for tonight's NBA Cup battle in Oklahoma City, which will determine the winner of their group.

The Thunder, meanwhile, are going to welcome back Jalen Williams for the first time this season after making a full recovery from wrist surgery.

You can catch the rest of the injury report here.

Livers has played in 13 games for the Suns this season with zero starts. In 12 minutes averaged per night, he's hitting 2.5 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Generally late additions to the injury report aren't great - so his status is something to monitor moving forward. It's notable the Suns do have the second night of a back-to-back coming up on Saturday with the Denver Nuggets coming to town.

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:30 PM MST.

Suns NBA Cup Scenarios

Phoenix is likely to advance past the group stages of the NBA Cup even with a loss against Oklahoma City.

The Suns are likely to make the tournament as a wild card squad with a loss, absent of a mind-blowing defeat tonight against the Thunder.

From our breakdown earlier today:

"If the Suns lose tonight, the only way they are eliminated is if the Grizzlies and Clippers surpass their point differential total with Memphis seeming much more likely to do so because of their plus-9 point differential compared to Phoenix's plus-35 differential."

You can read that more in-depth here .

“I want to be around people who want to win, who want to compete every day and looking to do something here,” Livers said earlier this summer (h/t The Arizona Republic).

“I want to win. I see the Suns as an opportunity to come in and help them win. Whatever that looks like for them, whatever Coach Ott wants me to do, I’m going to do it.”

He also added he wanted to, “Be a reliable guy to knock down shots and either, guard the best player. I know they got some defenders so either guard the best player when I come in, guard the second guy. You know me, I just want to compete. That last year, I’m telling you, it made me just, I missed basketball a lot. So I’m hungry for it.”

