Suns' Biggest Midseason Question Will Completely Define Expectations

The Phoenix Suns have dismantled all preseason expectations with their 27-17 start to the 2025-26 regular season.

As a result, Phoenix — under the first-year guidance of Jordan Ott as head coach — has placed themselves in playoff positioning with the West's sixth seed in their grasp at this point in time.

The Suns play hard. They claw through 48 minutes of basketball previously unseen in their recent star-studded lineups. They've also adapted a tough defensive approach with a more analytically refined mindset for shooting the three-ball.

And, their biggest question highlighted by ESPN as we're at midseason could define how high Phoenix can soar.

What's Suns' Biggest Question at Midseason?

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Suns' biggest question is how Jalen Green will be integrated into their lineup.

"After making his return Tuesday, his first game action since early November because of a right hamstring issue, the Suns' rotation will now shift to fit Green into the rotation," he wrote.

"Adding a 23-year-old dynamic scorer is undoubtedly a good problem to have for first-year head coach Jordan Ott; shuffling things on the fly, however, is always a challenge, and Phoenix has had a good thing going so far this season and is riding a three-game win-streak."

This is something Ott highlighted after Green's return in last night's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, where the scoring guard came off the bench for the first time in his career as he works his way back from his hamstring injury.

"I just think we just continue to get better. Even when it doesn't feel great, we find ways to win. We're implementing a big piece on the fly here and I thought even though the end of the game didn't feel great, but we'll learn from that," Ott said.

If Green can provide the talent and potential previously displayed, that changes the dynamic in Phoenix.

The Suns, without him, are already playing basketball good enough to warrant postseason play.

However, a healthy Green only adds more shot-creating and attacking the rim next to Devin Booker. Sprinkling in Green's abilities in Phoenix's backcourt turns them from a good team to a potent one come playoff time.

One that could mess around and win a series or two.

That will highly depend on how Ott is able to mesh Green with his other Suns counterparts. That won't be an overnight process in both getting Green acclimated to playing again on top of making adjustments to Ott's lineups and rotations.

It's a good problem to have, surely, though it's a question that carries weight as the back half of the season arrives.

