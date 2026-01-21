What Suns Said on Jalen Green's Return

The Phoenix Suns have the final piece to their puzzle back.

Jalen Green returned to action for Phoenix after missing all but one full game with a right hamstring strain. After a series of setbacks, Green came off the bench (for the first time in his five-year career) and scored 12 points in 20 minutes to pair with two rebounds and three assists in their win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

"You could feel his ability to get downhill to the rim, into the paint. Thought he made a lot of good downhill drives where he finished or tried to find a teammate. Just good to have him out there. It's like his joy is back," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Green's return.

Phoenix improved to 27-17 with the win. They currently have the West's sixth seed.

"Man, I'm excited for him," Devin Booker added. "He's been with us through the whole process. We've been watching him grind. He looked good to me. He's fast. He can make plays for other people and he gives us another presence in the paint. The speed is there."

READ: Insider Reveals Suns Trade Deadline Plan

The backcourt of Green and Booker has potential to be a strong duo, as Green's ability and speed to get downhill on top of his overall shot creation has been desperately missing from Phoenix's offense.

"It was good. Excited to have him out there," Suns forward Royce O'Neale said. "He's going to be a big piece for us going forward. Work his way back. Just being the person that he is, the player that he is. Being able to get to the basket, make plays. Take the challenge defensively and help us win games."

Green was acquired via trade from the Houston Rockets over the summer in the same deal that sent Kevin Durant back to Houston. Green was the leading scorer of one of the West's top teams last season at 21 points per game for the Rockets.

However, Green suffered a hamstring injury in training camp and suffered a setback during Phoenix's preseason trip to China.

READ: Suns' Spot in NBA Power Rankings Isn't Surprising

Green eventually made his return to action on Nov. 6 and completed one full game, scoring 29 points in 23 minutes before re-injuring himself just seven minutes into the following game.

Despite reports of Green hoping to be back around Christmas time, the Suns took extra precaution with his hamstring. Their success certainly has helped not rush Green back into action.

"I just think we just continue to get better. Even when it doesn't feel great, we find ways to win. We're implementing a big piece on the fly here and I thought even though the end of the game didn't feel great, but we'll learn from that," Ott said after the win in Philadelphia.

The Suns have a few days off before concluding their road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Latest Phoenix Suns News