Phoenix Could Play Host to Best 3-Point Contest Ever

After Los Angeles did a stellar job hosting the NBA All-Star Game, the desert will begin preparation to host festivities in 2027 — and it could be one for the ages.

The NBA has long been ridiculed for its lack star power in events such as the three-point and dunk contest. This year was a step in the right direction with players such as Devin Booker and Damian Lillard participating, which made for one of the better contests in recent memory.

If Lillard and Steph Curry's plan comes to fruition, 2027 will be star-studded.

Lillard suggested a three-point contest of himself, Booker, Curry and "4 more real shooters" to compete for the crown in Phoenix. Curry suggested Klay Thompson would be down and called it a "perfect setup" with Booker being in his own arena.

Damian Lillard shared a screenshot of a DM to Steph Curry, trying to lure Steph, Klay Thompson, and Devin Booker into next year’s 3-PT contest 👀



PURE. SHOOTERS. 🪣 pic.twitter.com/84NXuwqY8J — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2026

In an era where stars simply overlook such events, this would be massive not only for the NBA — but also for the city of Phoenix to be host to such a memorable event.

Owner Mat Ishbia is excited to get that ball rolling, sharing this message on X:

"Had so much fun at NBA All-Star Weekend! Was great to get back on the court and compete with some amazing people in the Celebrity Game, and was awesome to watch Devin Booker lead his team to a win yesterday. Look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans to the city of Phoenix and the Mortgage Matchup Center next year for the 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend!"

Booker is also excited to play host to the game's biggest stars.

"We're going to be excited to be hosting,” Booker said Feb. 14 (h/t Duane Rankin). “Hopefully I'm in the (NBA All-Star Game), and hopefully I'll be defending winning the (NBA All-Star 3-point contest). The city is looking forward to it.”

Especially with notable names such as Lillard, Curry and Thompson nearing the end of the road, this could be a Last Dance sort of event for All-Star festivities when it comes to the prior generation. And as the league continues to search for answers on how to make the weekend more impactful, Phoenix could be a turning point.

Especially if it is indeed Booker's last time participating after narrowly losing to Lillard in this year's three-point contest.

"This one hurt a little bit," Booker said Sunday. "I wanted this one bad. Wish I was defending it in Phoenix but it'll probably be the last time I do it next year if I get the invite. I'm looking forward to it."

