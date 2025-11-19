PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (9-6) continued their impressive start to the season with a 127-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (6-8) at Moda Center in Portland Tuesday night.

The Suns had 19 steals, the most of any team in a game this season, and held Portland to 10-of-41 (24.4%) 3-point shooting as a team in the victory.

Suns star Devin Booker debuted his newest signature shoe, the Nike 'Book 2' in the game, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Book 2: The Rising 💥 pic.twitter.com/xsA5GU9Lot — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 19, 2025

There were multiple players out for both teams with Grayson Allen (right quad contusion) and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) unavailable for Phoenix.

The Blazers were missing Jrue Holiday (right calf soreness), Jerami Grant (illness), Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon), Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligament tear) and Blake Wesley (right foot fracture).

Phoenix bounced back in a big way with the victory after blowing a 22-point fourth quarter lead in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which snapped a five-game winning streak.

It was an all-around team effort for the Suns, as six players scored in double figures with Booker leading the way with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, and the team had 63 bench points. All five Phoenix starters had two or more steals with Ryan Dunn topping everyone with a career-high five.

Collin Gillespie (19 points, 6 assists) and Oso Ighodaro (14 points, 4 rebounds) provided the biggest sparks for the Suns off the bench.

The Blazers had a really hard time getting in a rhythm offensively, but Shaedon Sharpe scored a game-high 29 points for Portland.

Phoenix is now 8-2 in its last 10 games

Here's a look at how the game unfolded:

First Quarter

Phoenix went on an early 12-0 run to take a 16-7 lead with 7:54 to go in the first. Mark Williams had seven of these points, and the Suns were 6-for-8 from the field at this point.

Even after this run, the Blazers stayed in it and were making a lot of hustle plays throughout the quarter.

The Suns were still able to take a 35-32 lead into the second quarter despite Booker only having two points (1-4 FG) in the period, although he did have four assists.

Royce O'Neale led Phoenix with nine points on 3-of-4 3-point shooting in the quarter. Caleb Love came up big for Portland off the bench with a game-high 11 points in the first.

Second Quarter

The Suns continued to hold their lead in the second quarter even with the Blazers being extremely active on the offensive glass.

Phoenix rookie Rasheer Fleming got his first non-garbage time minutes in the quarter checking in with 5:47 remaining in the half after Dunn picked up his third foul.

Portland never took the lead in the quarter, getting it down as close as two with 4:26 left before the Suns responded with an 8-0 spurt to extend the lead to 59-49 with 2:53 to go in the quarter.

The Blazers, as they did all quarter, fought back and went on an 8-0 run of their own to close the quarter, which cut the Suns lead to 64-61 at halftime.

Booker (13 points, five rebounds and four assists) and Williams (11 points, 3 rebounds) were in double figures for Phoenix. Shaedon Sharpe scored 14 points in the second for Portland and led all scorers with 20 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Suns, who have had great third quarters all season long, began the third on a 12-0 run to build their lead to 76-61 with 9:57 in the quarter.

Phoenix had six steals in the first six minutes of the period.

Unlike the first half, the Blazers had no answers for the Suns, and Phoenix took a 100-82 lead into the fourth after winning the third quarter 36-21.

Fourth Quarter

Phoenix led by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter, and Booker did not even play the final 12 minutes.

Portland could not replicate what the Hawks did to come back against the Suns, although their deep bench did end up cutting into the lead, but Phoenix still cruised to the 17-point victory.

New Suns two-way guard Jamaree Bouyea, who the team just officially signed today, played the final 3:26 and scored three points.

What's Next

The Suns will head back home and kick off a three-game homestand Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Latest Phoenix Suns News