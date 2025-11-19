Devin Booker Debuts 'Book 2' Signature Nike Shoe

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has officially debuted his new "Book 2" signature shoe with Nike on court against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After the first iteration of his line (the Book 1) officially dropped in February of 2024, the Suns' star has wore several different colorways and versions of the shoe.

A closer look:

Now, a new era is set to begin.

This was teased earlier in the day by Nike basketball's account, and Booker was spotted wearing prototypes as early as this summer - though the only images of them were blurred before tonight.

The Book 1's were praised as a versatile pair of sneakers that doubled as lifestyle and basketball shoes in one. The upgraded version of Booker's signature shoe appears to have the same intents.

More on The Book 2's

From Nike's website:

"A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground," Booker told Nike.

"A lot of inspiration came from classic shoes. One that comes to mind for me is the Air Zoom Spiridon. With the early styles, I wanted to pay homage to Phoenix by starting with orange and black for the Phoenix and Rising colorways, giving fans something to rock at each game."

The shoes will officially be available in January of 2026.

Ben Nethongkome, lead designer for the shoes, offered this:

“For the Book 1, we were inspired by classic cars, where the engine is supercharged and tuned up but the outside looks classic.

"That approach cascaded to the Book 2, cloaking the innovation underneath. We lowered the profile of the shoe for enhanced court feel, and because we removed materials to get lower to the ground, we were able to move the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot — achieving Devin's desired feel and performance at a lighter weight."

The shoes feature:

A "low profile" design

cushioned midsole

Foam sock liner

Molded/"modern" upper section with webbed mesh

"Durable" outsole inspired by Air Force 1's

And, apparently, there's tiny cacti details and other drawings done by Booker himself.

"The Book 2 comes to life in a series of colorways that reflect Devin’s keen understanding that sport and style serve as the ultimate form of self-expression — drawing inspiration from his 11 seasons in the Arizona desert, his meteoric collegiate career and more," Nike's website added.

After inking a massive contract extension this offseason, Booker's success on and off the court continues.

