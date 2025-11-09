Suns’ Devin Booker Barely Misses First Regular Season Triple-Double
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has played in over 680 career NBA games. He's scored as much as 70 points in one night and has set franchise records ablaze in his over ten years of experience in the league.
Yet through all of the amazing accomplishments in Phoenix, Booker had never tallied a regular season triple-double.
Though it was very close, that streak will continue.
Booker, in Phoenix's Saturday night tilt against the Los Angeles Clippers, walked away just one assist short of accomplishing the feat with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in the 114-103 win.
Only seven players in the NBA have hit the feat early in the 2025-26 season with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic doing so six times. Nobody else has more than two thus far.
Booker previously had one triple-double, though that came in Game 1 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals with 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Booker has been on an absolute tear to begin the 2025-26 season, as he set a Suns record for the first player to score 30+ points in his first five-of-six games to start a year while also becoming the first player in NBA history to average 30 points/seven assists per game on at least 50% shooting from the field, 40% shooting from deep and 85% from the free-throw line through the first nine games of the regular season.
Entering tonight, Booker averaged 30.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and seven assists per game.
Booker, after losing names such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant over the summer, looks to help usher in a new era of Suns basketball after inking a massive two-year, $145 million contract extension this past summer to stay in the Valley.
Many thought Booker might have asked for a new opportunity elsewhere with all the changes in the organization, but Booker previously told reporters it was important to remain in Phoenix.
"Guys move around all the time, and teams [are] moving guys around. So it's a partnership, it's a trust. Mat [Ishbia] came in and understood the importance of how I felt about the city and how the city feels about me," Booker said.
"But like I just said, from being at the bottom and almost getting the job done, I have unfinished business here. I know how much it would mean to this city and this organization. That's my job as a leader. It's my responsibility of being a franchise player. I have to communicate to everybody the importance of basketball in this town, and how seriously we take it."
So far, so good for Booker and the Suns - who might not own a winning record, though they've battled and earned the respect of opponents and fans in Phoenix alike.