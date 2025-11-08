Devin Booker Makes NBA History With Unprecedented Start
PHOENIX -- Devin Booker's historic start to the 2025-26 season continues.
Booker, after becoming the Suns' first player ever to score 30+ points in his first five of six games, has now singled himself out in NBA history.
Booker is the first player ever to average 30 points and seven assists per game on at least 50% shooting from the field, 40% shooting from downtown and 85% from the free throw line through the first nine games of the season:
Many were curious to see how Booker would look after the Suns parted ways with former co-stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal over the summer.
While Phoenix's team and their overall impact can easily be debated, Booker has silenced even the most harsh critics through his opening stretch.
"He's definitely the top and always been a big fan of (Devin) Book and how he plays," Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue said of Booker this week.
"Having him with USA and the Olympics last year, just seeing he was one of the one guys that could actually adapt and do what you need to do every single night, things he hadn't done before as a player in the NBA, but things Steve (Kerr) asked him to do was full asked him to do, he was able to adapt and do it every single night and so you love those kind of guys."
Booker's 30.2 points per night currently ranks sixth in the NBA while he's also dishing out 4.1 rebounds and seven assists on average.
"Day one, we just talked about the system is the players, and trying to build a system based on whatever players we have out there," Suns coach Jordan Ott said on spacing around Booker.
"Highlight their strengths and—not sure exactly after, when we had Jalen (Green) and a full healthy roster that we exactly had this planned, but this is exactly where we're at right now. Really good players figure it out, and so we just put him in different spots, whether he has an advantage or if we need to create an advantage for him, and he's done an unbelievable job getting into the paint and finding his teammates or making the right play."
The one game sample size we have of Booker and Green together yielded strong results.
“It felt great. I think everybody felt great about it," Booker said after the win over Los Angeles.
"It takes a lot of pressure off of everybody. Just a high level talent that, with opportunity and space, he can pretty much do everything. Seen a glimpse of it tonight, 29 points in 22 minutes.”
Booker looks to continue his historical start tonight in Los Angeles against the Clippers.