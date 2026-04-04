Suns Dodge Bullet on Injury Report vs Bulls

PHOENIX -- After finally getting back their top rotation players over the last couple games, the Phoenix Suns have revealed their injury report for tomorrow's game against the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns (42-35) are listing Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain) as questionable and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) as out.

The good news on this injury report is the omission of Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain).

Goodwin, who missed seven games in February and March with the same injury, injured his calf in Thursday's 127-107 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

"Goody, just a left calf. I think it happened on the play we saw where he got landed on, just in a bad spot. We'll just see how it bounces back next couple of days," Suns coach Jordan Ott said post-game (h/t Duane Rankin).

Goodwin has been a key contributor off the bench for the Suns all season long, averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 22.5 minutes per game.

His health will be key entering this final stretch of games for Phoenix.

Suns Looking to Get Back on Track vs Bulls

The Suns suffered arguably their worst loss of the season on March 5 at home against Chicago (29-48), falling 105-103 despite the Bulls missing their best two players in Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

Phoenix never led in this contest and shot 39.1% from the floor as a team against the Bulls, who are 5-17 since the All-Star break after making several changes at the trade deadline.

Now, the Suns need a win against the Bulls tomorrow to help solidify their place as the top play-in seed after losing two games in a row and eight of their last 11 contests.

The Portland Trail Blazers are only 2.5 games back of Phoenix, who needs to build some momentum with the team finally healthy before the postseason.

"I think our communication has to raise to another level, physicality, knowing what these last few games are going to be like moving into the play-in, playoffs. We've just got to continue to talk to each other," Suns guard Collin Gillespie said after the loss to Charlotte (h/t Rankin).

Phoenix has hung its hat on defense all season long, but has been unable to replicate the same success it had earlier in the season in this department over this cold stretch.

The Suns have a perfect opportunity to get back to their winning ways and correct their struggles tomorrow night against the Bulls, who have lost six games in a row and lost by 40 points to the New York Knicks on Friday.

This will be the final matchup of a four-game road trip for the Suns with tip-off scheduled shortly after 12:30 p.m. MST.