Injury Report: Suns Make Grayson Allen Decision vs Wolves

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Grayson Allen (right quad contusion) for the third consecutive game for Friday night's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Allen has been dealing with swelling in his quad after taking a knee there during last Thursday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, which caused him to leave the game in the first half and not return.

This injury decision comes after Suns coach Jordan Ott seemingly gave a positive update for Allen at practice earlier today.

"He was able to participate (in practice today) ... It's definitely trending in the right direction," Ott said.

He added: "We're hopeful that he feels good after today, and then we'll assess tomorrow. But, it is definitely progressing in a good direction."

Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) is still out for Phoenix, while rookie Rasheer Fleming (left ankle sprain), who got his first meaningful NBA minutes in the Suns' 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, is also out with a left ankle sprain.

Suns injury report for tomorrow's NBA Cup matchup against the Timberwolves



Grayson Allen - OUT (Right Quadriceps Contusion)

Jalen Green - OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Rasheer Fleming - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain) — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) November 21, 2025

For Minnesota, Jaden McDaniels (left wrist sprain) is notably questionable after missing his first game since 2023 in the Timberwolves' 120-109 victory over the Washington Wizards Wednesday.

Joe Ingles (left groin soreness) is also questionable, while Terrance Shannon Jr. (left fifth metatarsal bone bruise) remains out for the Timberwolves (10-5).

Suns Will Continue to Miss Grayson Allen

Allen was playing so well before his injury that he likely cemented himself as the team's fifth starter even when Green comes back.

Before going down with the injury, Allen was leading the entire NBA in total 3-pointers made and averaging a career-high 18.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting a team-best 44.7% from 3.

Allen has scored in double figures every game he has played this season, including a career-high 42 points in Phoenix's Nov. 10 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns (9-6) have gone 1-1 without Allen and won six of their last seven games, but are now entering a stretch of 12 games where 11 of them will be against teams currently over .500 after having the easiest schedule in the NBA up until this point.

As a team, the Suns rank fourth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (15.5) with Allen leading the charge, but have not made more than 14 as a team in any of the past four games.

Allen will certainly help Phoenix get back on track in this area when he returns.

"He just shoots it from so far away with ease. We're trying to get him to shoot more, his career numbers, always shoots at a high clip," Ott said of Allen after his career-high performance.

"We want him to take some ones where he doesn't feel quite as comfortable all the time, but we know what he shoots. We need him to shoot more."

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

