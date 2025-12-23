Suns Guard Opens Up on What Happened With Draymond Green

PHOENIX -- Draymond Green's ejection from the Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors matchup over the weekend went viral for what transpired before and after he picked up the technical fouls.

In short, Gillespie stopped in front of Green while the Warriors forward was running down the court, which then saw Green shove Gillespie from behind.

Green received a tech for that play, then another for arguing with the official -- which quickly prompted his ejection.

DRAYMOND EJECTED! Draymond Green shoved Collin Gillespie from behind, then got a second technical for yelling at the referees.



Good or bad ejection? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5SGGld1pnt — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) December 21, 2025

Gillespie, speaking with reporters ahead of tonight's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, opened up on what transpired on the court.

"I ain't even get under his skin. Like, he said something to me and I said something back to him and I don't know if he I thought I wasn't going to respond to what he said to me? I'm 26 years old, I'm a grown man," Gillespie said (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"I'm not going to just let somebody call me a name and then not say anything back. I didn't really get under his skin. I just said what he said back to me and that was it and then he freaked out so I don't really know."

Gillespie, when asked about Green said to him:

"I can't say. You could probably put it together but I can't say it in the media. I just said don't talk to me like that. That's all I said. It wasn't crazy and I used the terminology he used."

The Warriors ultimately won, though Golden State head coach Steve Kerr did not hold back on his true feelings when asked about the ejection.

"I thought it was weak," Kerr said. "He was yelling at the refs, so he definitely deserved one. But then he's walking to the bench and he yells something, and [that's what got him] the second technical.

"I mean, we just saw a guy on their team literally punch Steph in his stomach the other night, premeditated, punches him in the stomach, and no ejection for that. And then two nights later, refs got upset with some words from Draymond. I totally disagree. And that's why I got my tech. Because I was furious they booted him out just like that so easily."

The Suns will see Golden State again on Feb. 5.

