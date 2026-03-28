Suns Get Much Needed Boost on Injury Report vs Jazz

PHOENIX -- After three full days off ahead of tomorrow night's matchup against the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns have released their official injury report for the game.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain) will all continue to be out for the Suns (40-33).

There were three key players, however, who were not on the injury report.

Ryan Dunn, who was a late scratch before Phoenix's 125-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday with right groin soreness, was not listed, and Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, who both returned from knee injuries against the Nuggets, were also off the report.

This will be Brooks' 18th-straight game missed and the 13th for Williams, although both starters could be returning at some point next week, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

Coach Jordan Ott also spoke on both of their injuries at practice earlier today, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Highsmith, who has only played six games this season after undergoing meniscus surgery in the offseason, has been out for the past four games and Coffey the last three matchups.

As for the Jazz (21-52), they will be on the second night of a back-to-back after traveling to play the Nuggets tonight.

Lauri Markkanen (right hip impingement), Keyonte George (right hamstring strain), Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee injury recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (nose recovery) and Isaiah Collier (left hamstring injury management) are all out for Utah tonight against Denver.

Suns Looking to Close Out Season Strong in Final Stretch

After losing six of their past seven games, tomorrow's matchup against Utah is a perfect opportunity for Phoenix to find its footing entering the last nine games of the season.

The Suns cannot take the Jazz lightly because of their record and injuries, however, as they found out when they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday.

Despite their struggles as of late, the Suns are remaining positive heading into this final stretch of the season.

"Very confident. Getting guys healthy," O'Neale said at practice today (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Get everybody back, especially full strength. Being able to have guys out, being able to compete with teams, especially to the last possession, 1-point, 2-point, 3-point games. We're right there. Stick with it and we'll be able to break over the hump."

Tomorrow's game against Utah is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.