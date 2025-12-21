Suns React to Eye-Opening Collapse to Warriors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are back home after fumbling a Saturday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns found themselves up early -- partly thanks to the ejection of Draymond Green in the first half -- though the Warriors dug deep and emerged from Chase Center with a 119-116 win over Phoenix.

READ: What Went Horribly Wrong for Suns

"Great fight, great first quarter, truly. Their response to the other night, we started right off the bat, coming back to this arena, great, great first quarter. And then yeah, we just got in the lulls and ended up behind, and easily could've packed it in, but that's not what this group does," Suns coach Jordan Ott said.

"Book (Devin Booker) was amazing, obviously. His urgency, his ability to get where he wanted to all night long really helped us, especially in the stretches where we just couldn't get anything going. Great fight, tough environment, you learn in the fire these nights. We'll take a look, and I'm sure there's some possessions that we're gonna want back. But overall, that game, this is what this group does—fight, be competitive every night."

Booker had 38 points last night.

Dillon Brooks, who also poured in 22 points of his own, says the Warriors were simply the tougher team.

"They played a tougher game, made shots towards the end. We had too many mishaps in the fourth quarter to give them the lead, and try to come back," said Brooks.

"... But we played hard, but we gotta play smart. I think the turnovers were a factor, and their offensive rebounding. That's what I think."

Golden State had 17 offensive rebounds to Phoenix's nine. That's been a key point of emphasis for Ott and the Suns, and last night proved exactly why.

“Yeah, the last few weeks we've made good progress in terms of getting our offensive rebounds going, the crashing, which helps the transition defense," Ott said following the game.

"Tonight was really fun to watch Gary (Payton II) and Gui (Santos). Gui doesn't play the first three quarters and then has a great six minutes, he’s a perfect bench guy, he brings energy, he makes big plays. Obviously Will (Richards), putting him back in the rotation, wonderful to see him play the way he did, he was fantastic.”

The Suns are back in action on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Latest Phoenix Suns News