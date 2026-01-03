Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Kings

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hope to get back in the win column tonight as they play host to the Sacramento Kings.

In their first game of 2026, the Suns are in search of their 20th win of the season on Friday night at Mortgage Matchup Center and are hoping to reach full health soon after.

The Suns are rolling with this lineup against Sacramento:

Phoenix Suns' Starting Lineup vs Sacramento Kings

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 PM MST.

Key players such as Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine are out due to injury tonight for Sacramento.

For the Suns, Grayson Allen and Jalen Green remain out.

"It's kind of developing the resiliency of the group of next man up [mentality]," Suns coach Jordan Ott said when asked about using different starting lineups.

"Obviously with Grayson coming back, that's a different lineup that's coming. When Jalen gets back, it's a different lineup that's coming. So you hope in the game, over the course of the season, that you are messing around with enough lineups that no matter what, when we go out there, we're kind of comfortable with some lineup combinations.

"That's why we've kept the second unit kind of how it is, because Collin [Gillespie]'s been on it basically all season. ... Do what you can and then continue to adjust."

Phoenix is 2-0 against Sacramento this season. After tonight, they'll meet one final time back in Sacramento on March 3.

The Suns were paced by Booker's 32 points in their loss to Cleveland back on Wednesday. No other Phoenix player had more than 20 against the Cavs.

Brooks has hit 20+ points in his last three-of-five games approaching Friday. He's also shot at 40% or above from the field in his last seven-of-eight games.

Williams came back from his suspension and snagged nine rebounds despite scoring just two points in Cleveland.

The Kings are bottom three in offensive points per game (110.9) while they shoot the second-least three-pointers per night at 30.7. Meanwhile, the Suns are top ten at 38.9 attempts from deep but play at a slower pace than Sacramento.

