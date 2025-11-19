Suns Rookie Making Impressive Push for More Playing Time

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns second-round pick Rasheer Fleming had plenty of hype around him entering the draft process, and through the first few glimpses we've seen of the rookie forward on the court, we've seen why.

After last night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, we know why.

Fleming, who typically had averaged roughly five minutes per night previously, played ten minutes and managed to impress everyone in the building and more watching at home.

Those who box score scout will see his 0-4 shooting from the field and dismiss those talks, though his six rebounds, pace and length defensively played a major role in Phoenix rebounding (literally and figuratively) after a let-down loss on Sunday.

"Just his day-to-day growth. We can see it," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We value those stay-ready groups. We value the practice runs. We value what those guys do, what the coaches do who are playing against them. It's incredibly valuable to our development in our overall program. He had a great day the other day. His G League (game), getting some experience there."

Fleming, should he continue on his current trajectory, is going to make it extremely tough for Ott to sit him behind names such as Nigel Hayes-Davis and Isaiah Livers.

"It was unexpected. I didn't know he was calling my name at first, but soon as I got in, I was ready," Fleming told Rankin after the game.

Fleming brought a different sense of life to Phoenix's defensive end. With scorers such as Devin Booker already in store, the Suns certainly won't say no to a more concentrated effort on the opposite end.

"One of the things has been always crashing (the glass) because I feel like one of my good attributes (is) I can rebound pretty well," Fleming said before the season.

"I think I can focus on that and do well at that. Being able to guard multiple positions at a high level and run the floor well. All of those things, just adding up and doing it."

So far, so good for Fleming - who is becoming increasingly harder to ignore.

As for the Suns, they return home with a 9-6 record and next play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

