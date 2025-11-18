Suns Take Massive Leap in NBA Power Rankings

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are getting some serious respect across NBA power rankings.

The Suns have shocked nearly everybody in their 8-6 start to the season, and while Phoenix clearly has flaws that will haunt them down the stretch of the season, the job done by first-year coach Jordan Ott has been remarkable.

And in The Athletic's newest batch of power rankings, the Suns climbed six spots to No. 13, right under the "good place" category but tops of the "bubble" teams early on.

Suns Climb to No. 13 in Fresh NBA Power Rankings

Nov 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts and smiles during the second half of play against the Atlanta Hawks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Law Murray picked Jalen Green as Phoenix's biggest injury thus far and offered, "The Suns have a winning record through four weeks despite getting only five quarters from Green.

"A Year 8 breakout from Grayson Allen has certainly helped Phoenix deal with Green’s false start of a season, as Allen is averaging a career-best 18.5 points, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 3.9 3s which was bolstered by a 42-point, 10-3-pointer destruction of the Pelicans.

"Allen was out Sunday against the Hawks, and Devin Booker and company couldn’t hold onto a 22-point fourth-quarter lead."

Allen is considered day-to-day but will not be playing tonight against Portland.

Green's absence to start the season makes Phoenix's previous five-game winning streak all the more impressive.

READ: Suns Insider Shuts Down Reunion With Guard

The Suns also received a small bump in NBA.com's power rankings, moving from No. 17 to 16.

"The Suns will visit the 6-7 Blazers on Tuesday and then play eight of their next nine games against teams with winning records (seven of the nine against top-10 offenses)," wrote John Schuhmann.

"Going back to a first-round sweep in the 2024 playoffs, they’ve lost eight straight games to the Wolves, who will be in Phoenix for an Emirates NBA Cup game on Friday."

The Suns recently had their five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, though the coming stretch of games will give Phoenix an opportunity to prove themselves against tough teams.

Devin Booker will continue to lead the Suns through whatever adversity they'll hit moving into the future - the star guard is averaging just shy of 30 points per game and is handling full-time point guard duties well to start 2025-26.

All things considered, the Suns are out-performing expectations while putting on a display of enjoyable basketball when taking the court.

Latest Phoenix Suns News