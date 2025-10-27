Suns' Spot in NBA Power Rankings Unfortunately Isn't Surprising
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the second week of NBA regular season action with a 1-2 record.
While early, many of the fears had about the Suns are coming to fruition in terms of competing with the rest of the league.
We won't know what the lineup looks like at full strength until Jalen Green gets healthy, though in the mean time, the Suns are viewed near the bottom of the league in NBA.com's recent power rankings.
Phoenix Suns Rank 26th in NBA.com Power Rankings
"The Suns won their season opener for the fourth straight year and were the only team to win a game that it trailed by at least 20 points last week. But they then went on the road and lost to the Clippers and Nuggets by a total of 49 points," wrote John Schuhmann.
Only the Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets are below Phoenix.
"Over the two losses, the Suns were outscored by 46 points (90-44) in the restricted area and by 31 (61-30) at the free throw line. Devin Booker has 31 free throw attempts to go with his 45 shots from the field (more than double his free throw rate from last season), but the rest of the roster has a pretty anemic rate of 15 free throw attempts per 100 shots from the field," Schuhmann continued.
"Booker ranks second in the league with 12 total assists on 3-pointers. The Suns took more than half of their shots from beyond the arc in both of the losses, with their 3-point rate in Denver on Saturday (50/88, 57%) being the second highest in franchise history."
The Suns' upcoming week features a road test tonight against the Utah Jazz followed by three home dates against the Memphis Grizzlies (Wednesday), Utah (Friday) and San Antonio Spurs (Sunday).
Though it's extremely early in the season, the Suns' 111 points per game ranks bottom five in the NBA while they have the worst point differential in the league at -15.
"We've got to be better. There's no excuse for that. We're going to have to be better defensively," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after Saturday night's loss to Denver (h/t Duane Rankin).
"This is a defensive minded group at times and we just lose our way, but we're three games in. There's a sample size to all this. A lot that is who you play. I think we've played some good offenses. We'll keep looking. Find ways to guard better, find ways to attack better, but 133, doesn't matter where you're at, that's probably not going to get it done."
We'll see if a full week in Ott's system can log any improvement on the court.