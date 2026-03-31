Suns Star Devin Booker Did Something Nobody Has Done This Season

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continually is able to remind fans, media and teams across the NBA of just how unique of a player — and scorer — he is.

In last night's win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Booker became the first NBA player this season to score 36 points without a single free throw attempt.

Devin Booker last night:



Most points (36) in a game with 0 FTA in the entire NBA this season 📚 pic.twitter.com/KXGw3Gunqh — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 31, 2026

"It was early. It started early. Only played 26 minutes, to get 36 points, no free throws, thought he did a great job of mixing it all in," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game (h/t Duane Rankin).

"Rim, deep in the paint, three-point line then obviously the mid range. He had all of it going and he just kept attacking which is super helpful. He does such a good job of reading defenses and when it did collapse he was able to spray them out for high quality shots."

Booker shot 16-24 from the field (4-6 from 3PT) to pair with two rebounds and five assists. Booker often prides himself of trying to attack with physicality with hopes of either getting good looks near the rim or drawing fouls in the process.

That wasn't the case last night, at least in terms of getting to the stripe, though teammates Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie can also say the same after not shooting any free throws.

The Suns, as a team, attempted just eight free throws in their 131-105 win in Memphis.

"Just making shots and trying to be aggressive," Booker told Rankin post-game.

This will be the third consecutive year Booker has shot over 450 free throw attempts in the regular season. In terms of percentage, he's shot 86% or higher since 2017.

The free throw discrepancy is a bit strange for an Ott-led squad, as the Suns have made it a point of emphasis to attack the rim and hopefully put themselves in advantageous positions as a result. And while it ultimately didn't matter last night against Memphis, there's been several times previously where the Suns have been on the short end of the stick.

Though as long as Booker continues to be efficient and showcase his scoring ability, that shouldn't matter too much – and last night was perfect evidence of just that.

It is a bit odd Booker was the first player to acheive his milestone, though that could say much more about the current state of the game.