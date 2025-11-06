Suns Starter Unexpectedly in Jeopardy of Missing Clippers Game
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen has been added to the team's injury report ahead of Thursday night's battle against the Los Angeles Clippers due to illness.
He is questionable.
Allen now joins Jalen Green (probable with a hamstring) and Dillon Brooks (out with a core injury).
For Los Angeles, James Harden (personal), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Jordan Miller (left hamstring) and Kobe Sanders (right knee) are all out.
Grayson Allen Could Miss Suns-Clippers
Allen has started all eight games for Phoenix thus far, joining only Devin Booker and Ryan Dunn in that category.
Yet even if he does suit up tonight, that streak could come to an end as Green's debut next to Booker in Phoenix's backcourt is anticipated.
Allen's clip of 38.9% shooting from deep is fourth for the Suns currently. He's averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and five assists per night.
His ability to drive into the paint has also been key for the Suns early this season.
Many believe he could be a trade piece for Phoenix later in the season, and assuming Green is able to replicate the scoring success he had in Houston, that just might come to fruition.
However, Phoenix could look to make him a key rotation player, as general manager Brian Gregory picked Allen as his breakout candidate ahead of the 2025-26 season.
"Grayson Allen ... he's going to have a breakout year because he's had as good as summer as anybody. I feel real confident about that," Gregory said.
"And I remember talking to him at the end of last year, and he talked about ... the condition that Devin Booker was in and the fact he never gets tired on the court. One of the greatest strengths is his ability to run and run and run and run.
"And Grayson made a commitment, and we were in the hotel in Sacramento, he said, 'BG, I'm going to be in that kind of shape.' And guess what he is."
That hard work over the summer, thus far, has paid dividends for Allen and Phoenix, as the Suns have been far more intriguing than most anticipated entering the early stages of the season.
We'll know Allen's final status later tonight when Suns coach Jordan Ott speaks to reporters around 5:15 PM MST, and at the latest around 45-60 minutes ahead of game time.
Suns-Clippers will start shortly after 7:00 PM MST.