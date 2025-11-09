Suns' Starting Lineup Gets Massive Boost vs Clippers
The Phoenix Suns have revealed their starting lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
- Devin Booker
- Jalen Green
- Dillon Brooks
- Grayson Allen
- Mark Williams
The Suns got a massive boost tonight with both Dillon Brooks (core) and Mark Williams (illness) active despite being questionable. This will be the first time Phoenix will see a Booker-Green-Brooks lineup all season.
As for Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard remains out with his ankle injury after missing Thursday's loss to Phoenix. James Harden was suddenly downgraded to questionable with illness but will play.
Devin Booker Off to Strong Start
Booker is off to a historical start to the 2025-26 season, which you can read more about here.
He's averaging over 30 points and seven assists per night, and "Point Book" looks as strong as ever.
"You saw Book's (Devin Booker) energy to start the game, that is a tone-setting start. When you get a guy like that who has done so much in his NBA career, to get out there to pick up full court, that shows you don't have to talk about anything, that's leadership," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker earlier this year.
Now, with a full squad, it's exciting to see how that will pan out.
Jalen Green Already Showed Impact
This will be the second game Phoenix has Jalen Green in the mix, and after Green's highlight-filled debut, the Suns are poised to make some noise with their new backcourt.
“It was good, we got a little ball in training camp before the injury. Off the court it's a great vibe, on the court it is even better," Green said of running the Suns with Booker next to him.
"Really build off each other, talking the whole game, he's a veteran guard. He's been there before, done it before, so I'm learning everything I can from him, while just trying to help him win. It has been good.”
Clippers Hope to Keep Pace With Suns
The Suns are hoping to replicate success from their first victory against the Clippers on Thursday, as pace was a big point of emphasis for Los Angeles head coach Ty Lue after the loss:
“We gave them threes early on and then was in scramble mode. They had us in close-out situations and they were driving and kicking, and we couldn't really keep up their pace or how they attack the paint. We allowed a lot of threes and to give up 40 points in the third quarter, it's hard to come back from that.”
Phoenix led by as much as 25 in the 115-102 win at Mortgage Matchup Center. With a few different pieces injected in the lineup for both sides, tonight just might play out differently.
Tip is slated for just past 8:30 PM MST.