Preview: Suns Should Handle Business vs Trail Blazers

PHOENIX — Welcome to postseason basketball.

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA play-in tournament action later tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center at 7:00 PM AZ time.

The winner of this matchup will clinch the seventh seed in the Western Conference postseason while the loser will face the winner of the other matchup (Los Angeles Clippers/Golden State Warriors) later in the week for the eighth and final seed in the playoffs.

The Suns are considered to be favorites entering tonight, and rightfully so.

Suns Should Handle Business vs Trail Blazers

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) walks on the court during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

ESPN's basketball power index gives the Suns a 60% chance to win tonight, and while Phoenix isn't expected to blow the doors of Portland, they should still win.

The Suns went 2-1 against the Blazers this season with their lone loss coming without the presence of Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin back on Feb. 22. In their other two matchups the Suns put up point totals of 130 and 127, respectively.

Phoenix also was coming off the first night of a back-to-back where they went into double overtime before facing Portland.

"Right now, we're locked in," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the regular season finale.

"We've been locked in since we've kind of sorted out we're in this play-in. We've talked about after the All-Star break playing meaningful games. Now that's transitioned to a big game Tuesday night. That's exciting. To play 82 games and then have another chance to play a game. That part is exciting, To do it with this group will be special."

The sledding won't exactly be easy, however — especially if Grayson Allen is ruled out as expected.

Donovan Clingan will especially be a nuisance for the Suns, as he ranks as a top five player in terms of rebounds and blocks per night in those respective categories.

Down low is where the Suns could really struggle, as Portland leads the entire league in second chance points per night. The Trail Blazers are also tenth in pace, which is a contrast from the Suns' 24th ranking in that category.

"They've been healthier and got all their guys together and they've been playing meaningful games," Suns guard Devin Booker said of Portland, who have won their last five-of-seven entering tonight's play-in matchup.

Phoenix has been a fun story this year after completely blowing away preseason expectations, though they're pretty intent on extending their run. And while it won't be the end of the world if they lose tonight against the Trail Blazers, they're well aware of the opportunity ahead with previous success against Portland.