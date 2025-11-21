PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (9-6) play their second NBA Cup group play game tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-5) at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Phoenix is 1-0 in the NBA Cup after a 22-point win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 31, and Minnesota leads Group B with a 2-0 record and plus-54 point differential after victories over Utah and the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns have won six of their last seven games and eight of their last 10 heading into tonight, while the Timberwolves have also won six of their last seven and eight of 10.

One of these streaks will have to end tonight, and the Timberwolves are shaping up to be the healthier team going into the matchup.

Grayson Allen (right quad contusion), Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Rasheer Fleming (left ankle sprain) are all out for Phoenix.

Jaden McDaniels (left wrist sprain) is questionable for Minnesota after missing last game, as is Joe Ingles (left groin soreness).

Terrance Shannon Jr. (left fifth metatarsal bone bruise) remains out for Minnesota.

Both Teams Looking for Early 'Prove It' Win

The Suns enter tonight's game with a 1-3 record against teams over .500 and have had the easiest strength of schedule up until this point, while the Timberwolves are 0-5 versus teams with a winning record this season.

Phoenix's one win in these four games was a pretty significant one, a 130-118 win over the then 5-0 San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 2 in a game where they held Victor Wembanyama to only nine points.

Since then, the Suns have only played two games against teams over. 500 (Golden State on Nov. 4 and Atlanta on Nov. 16), and these two matchups were their only losses over their last eight games.

Tonight's game against Minnesota marks the start of a 12-game stretch for the Suns where 11 games will be against teams currently with a winning record, so the Suns will hope their hot streak can carry over to these next few weeks.

A Look at Key Team Numbers

As Suns center Oso Ighodaro said at practice Thursday, Phoenix is sticking to its identity game in and game out rather than adapting to what opponents might bring against them.

This has led to the Suns being fourth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.5) and second in steals per game (10.6) after an NBA-season high 19 in their 127-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday.

Phoenix has also been solid on both sides of the ball, ranking ninth in offensive rating (117.5), tied for 11th in defensive rating (112.6) and 10th in net rating (4.9).

The Timberwolves are very good offensively with a 118.7 offensive rating, good for fourth in the NBA, and are No. 6 in team field goal percentage (49.3%).

Minnesota has the 13th-ranked defense (112.7), making for the league's seventh-best net rating of 6.0.

Julius Randle has improved a lot in his second year with Minnesota, averaging 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists and will be a difficult cover alongside Anthony Edwards for an undersized Suns starting five.

One interesting stat to note between Minnesota and Phoenix's two stars of Edwards and Devin Booker is that both are ice cold from 3.

Edwards enters tonight's game 3-for-30 (10%) from deep over the past four games, while Booker is shooting 4-for-26 (15.4%) from 3 over the last six games.

The Timberwolves are favored by 4.5 points tonight in what should be an exciting matchup, but could prove to be difficult for the Suns without two starters in Allen and Green.

Nonetheless, this game will likely be very competitive since it is an NBA Cup matchup and will be a good test of where Phoenix stands heading into its difficult stretch of games, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Tonight's tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MST.

