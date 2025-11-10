Veteran Suns Forward Added to Injury Report vs Pelicans
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have added Royce O'Neale to their injury report due to illness. He carries a probable designation.
He joins Jalen Green (hamstring) as the only Suns out for tonight.
As for New Orleans, all of Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain), Jordan Poole (left quad strain) and Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture) are out tonight.
O'Neale is just the latest player to be marked with illness, as Grayson Allen and Mark Williams have recently popped on the injury report due to being sick.
"Everyone gets this during the season," Suns coach Jordan Ott said (h/t Duane Rankin).
"Hopefully it's just one time. As you travel, some of these travel dates have been in and out. Even getting home late the other night. I think it's all an awareness for all of us to take care of ourselves. Without the health? The season just keeps rolling. Every other night, you got to play a really good team."
O'Neale has started six of Phoenix's ten games this season, averaging 12. 6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's shooting a career-high 43.4% from downtown, which also leads the Suns.
“He’s a sniper," teammate Collin Gillespie said of O'Neale.
"He’s got it all in terms of shooting: off the dribble, side steps, shot fake shots. So we know when he’s on the court, he’s hunting threes and we’re looking to find him because a guy like that can change the game with how hot and streaky he can get it.”
Phoenix has won their last three-of-four entering tonight. They're 5-5 on the season.
The Suns have yet to make an official announcement on Green, though the organization is likely to see him miss several weeks after he re-aggravated his hamstring injury.
"It's the next man up, and this is 82 games. It's hard to be healthy - your full unit healthy for 82 games. We'll get tested again but there's no excuses," Ott said.
"This team will have no excuses. We lace them up, go out and play. The goal is to find a way to beat the other team by one point."
Suns-Pelicans will tip just past 7:00 PM MST tonight.
O'Neale's status is expected to be revealed when Ott speaks with reporters around 5:15 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.