What We’ve Learned About the Suns So Far This Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are 5-5 through their first ten games of the season, and quite honestly, they've surpassed expectations.
They enter the new week having won their last four-of-five outings despite battling injuries throughout the starting lineup.
Suns coach Jordan Ott promised they would play hard, and through the first ten games, they've delivered
Here's a few things we've learned about Phoenix thus far:
Devin Booker Continues to Prove Himself
Many were curious as to how Booker would assume duties as a leader and undisputed No. 1 option after Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal departed.
After ten games, those questions have been answered. Quite well.
Booker is averaging 29.3 points on 50% shooting from the field with 7.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per night.
He's set Suns franchise and NBA records while also just falling short of his first regular season triple-double over the weekend.
Thus far, the Point Book experiment is working quite well. Booker is playing at MVP-level conversations for the Suns.
Ott's Change in Philosophy Paying Off
The NBA has become a league full of stats and advanced analytics. In 2025, scoring the ball has become a numbers game, and Ott knows that.
The first-year coach has pushed Phoenix to let it fly from deep, as the Suns rank top five in the NBA for three-pointers attempted at 42.7 per night.
Through the last five seasons, the Suns have ranked in the bottom half of the league in that category.
It certainly helps when you have Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale off to hot starts, but the overall philosophy and math game to attempt (and successfully hit) three-pointers compared to settling for two has clearly paid its dividends.
The Suns, Quite Simply, Are Fun Again
Plenty of folks across the Valley weren't expecting this Suns team to be any good after some massive changes signaled to many a postseason run wasn't likely in Phoenix.
And while we're not going to make any sweeping generalizations about this team just ten games into the season, there is one conclusion we're able to reach: The Suns are fun.
They play hard. Even in games where they've trailed by 20, Phoenix has battled back and at least showed some fight.
For fans who invest time and money into the team, that's important.
Different people will have different opinions on the whole "vibes" thing - but personally, I believe it's real. The power of friendship isn't willing the Suns to any wins, but this team clearly seems to be connecting better than past iterations.
It's not a chore to show up to games or turn the TV on and watch the Suns play basketball.
Whether that translates to a postseason push remains to be seen, but make no mistake about it - Phoenix isn't the team so many thought they would be, and that's a good thing.