What Devin Booker Really Thinks of Suns' Injury Issues

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has seen it all during his tenure in the NBA.

So when the face of the franchise has seen an injury-filled year in Phoenix, stunting the Suns from reaching their full potential, there's bound to be some frustration even if the organization has far surpassed previous expectations with the play-in tournament coming.

Booker, when speaking with local reporters, didn't sound too worried.

"We know those guys are on the way," Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin). "They've been rehabbing and recovering. We've been in every game that we've lost, which makes it that much tougher, but I said it after one our games, we just want to play the right band of basketball at this time of the year. Not too worried about what the standings are. Just get to playing the right way."

The Suns are currently down starters such as Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams, though both are expected back before the end of the regular season with their respective injuries.

Phoenix hosts a depleted Utah Jazz squad on Saturday at Mortgage Matchup Center, a matchup the Suns are highly expected to win with Utah on the second night of a back-to-back.

Injuries have been an unfortunately common theme for the Suns dating back to the start of the season, where Jalen Green experienced severe hamstring issues before Booker and a slew of other key Suns players were sidelined due to various ailments.

At times, it's led to some frustration on the injury front — especially from head coach Jordan Ott.

"We just want everyone back," he said last week. The Suns have lost their six of seven games all by three possessions or less.

"Into rhythm would be a blessing. But we just want everyone back. Said it constantly, tried to stay away from it the last couple of weeks. That's what we'd like to do."

Phoenix couldn't jump into the West's top six as a result of their skid, all but positioning them to settle for the NBA's play-in tournament as the seventh seed. They're four games back of the sixth spot with nine games remaining on their slate.

Their spot as the seventh seed isn't exactly wrapped and safe, either. The Suns are just 2.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers entering the weekend. After tonight vs. Utah, only two of Phoenix's remaining contests are at home.