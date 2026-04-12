What Suns' Team Could Look Like in Season Finale vs Thunder

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' roster entering tonight's regular season finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder won't look familiar.

Both the Suns and Thunder are locked into their respective spots in the Western Conference playoff picture with nothing to gain. As a result, the typically star-studded matchup will be far from what fans will see tonight.

The Suns' injury report was a glaring example of that:

OUT: Devin Booker (right ankle injury management), Dillon Brooks (left second metacarpal injury management), Royce O'Neale (left knee injury management), Grayson Allen (left hamstring soreness)

QUESTIONABLE: Jalen Green (right knee soreness), Collin Gillespie (right shoulder contusion), Jordan Goodwin (left ankle sprain), Mark Williams (left foot injury management), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management)

That's a lot of bodies, which doesn't leave a ton of room for the Suns in terms of playing time.

The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin floated out this possibility for tonight in OKC:

What Suns Could Look Like vs Thunder

Considering who Suns have out or questionable, here's a potential available roster for tonight at OKC.



Must have minimim 8 active players.



Jamaree Bouyea, Ryan Dunn, Amir Coffey, Rasheer Fleming, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach, CJ Huntley, Koby Brea and Isaiah Livers.



That's 9.… — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 12, 2026

Bouyea has been a very fun rotational guard who is a scoring threat when the Suns have needed him through spurts of the season. Getting some of the younger players minutes in Maluach, Fleming and Brea should be key as well while Dunn, Coffey and Livers may also benefit from extended run tonight.

The Suns clinched the seventh spot in the West after Wednesday night's battle against the Dallas Mavericks with no wiggle room to move up or down in the standings.

That spurred some conversations around what Phoenix should do in terms of rest with two games remaining on their slate. Their Friday night blowout loss against the Los Angeles Lakers featured some of that, especially after Grayson Allen's injury.

The Suns have been fairly conservative in terms of health, and especially after Friday's scare, it doesn't appear they're going to take any chances with their premier players.

"That was not the plan. The plan was always to try to find a little rhythm for these guys. I just didn't want to see another injury," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after keeping Gillespie out of second half action in Los Angeles.

There's just two days until the Suns are set to host the 7/8 seeded play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center, so resting up will be vital for a Phoenix team that's battled injuries all through the season.

Don't expect any large names to play tonight in Oklahoma City.