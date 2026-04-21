One Adjustment That Could Change Everything for Suns

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Suns comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder is much easier said than done.

Entering Wednesday night's matchup already down 1-0 after an emphatic loss to start their first-round series, Suns coach Jordan Ott and his crew will be searching for answers with their multi-day rest advantage.

"We can't iso this team. We can't hold the ball against this team. We can't take tough two's all night against this team. We got to find high quality shots," Ott said following Game 1.

That might just be the adjustment that gets Phoenix back in this thing.

Suns Need to Prioritize Three-Ball vs Thunder

The Suns haven't shied away from the three-point line in Ott's first season. With Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Collin Gillespie all capable three-point shooters, Phoenix was a top-five team in three-pointers made this regular season.

That seemingly dwindled against the Thunder, as OKC's 46 three-point attempts outweighed the Suns' 39.

So often we talk about the proverbial "math game" that takes place on the court, as consistently hitting three-pointers will always outpace two-point attempts.

Phoenix moves into Game 2 potentially getting Allen back in the fold, who led the Suns this past regular season with 8.9 attempts per game from downtown. Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was actually ruled available ahead of Sunday before not playing.

Phoenix's offense is at best when Booker's gravity affords shooters some open looks, which is where they can be scary when Allen, O'Neale and Gillespie are in their respective rhythms. Especially against a Thunder team that loves the two-big lineup and controlling the glass, Phoenix may be forced to win games from deep.

In the Suns' win over OKC earlier this season (not counting the season finale where both squads were resting their starters), Phoenix shot 40% from deep.

It feels like for the Suns to have any chance of turning this series around before it heads back to Phoenix, they'll have to really emphasize perimeter shooting.

That will be far easier said than done, as the Thunder's length up and down the lineup is impressive mixed with their iso-defending on that side of the court. Peeling back layers of size and ability, even away from the basket, is tough for practically every team who plays Oklahoma City.

"Everybody shoots low quality," Ott said of the Thunder's defense.

If that's the case - which it very much is - the Suns will have to rely on an alternative mode of scoring in this series.

It may be the only way to avoid being swept.