Suns' 2026-27 Season Could Ride on This Position

PHOENIX -- The Suns' center position is set to be a key area to monitor during the 2026-27 season after the team lost Mark Williams for several months with a torn labrum.

A lot of eyes have already been on Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach through the first two preseason games as they battle it out for the starting center spot, but the Suns are going to be asking a lot of these young centers no matter who goes in the game first with Williams sidelined.

Neither player has really separated himself from the other through the first two preseason games, and they will both have to grow quickly after getting thrown into the fire.

ESPN Names Center Position As Suns' Biggest Roster Hole

In a list going through every team's biggest roster hole, ESPN's Ben Goliver named the Suns' center position as their biggest hole.

Goliver wrote on Phoenix:

"The Suns have tried to get by with budget-friendly centers as they rework their roster following Kevin Durant's 2025 departure. But that strategy took a hit in September when starter Mark Williams, the team's leader in rebounds and blocks last season, underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum.

"With Williams expected to miss several months, coach Jordan Ott must turn to backups Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach, who have combined for just 31 starts in their brief NBA careers. Ighodaro, 24, is a fluid and versatile option who fits Ott's high-pressure style, while Maluach, 20, earned rave reviews at Las Vegas Summer League in July.

"Unfortunately, the 6-foot-11 Ighodaro lacks the traditional size needed to handle the league's most physical centers, and the 7-1 Maluach must prove he has the stamina to make a meaningful impact after logging just 411 minutes as a rookie. The Suns' hopes of building on an unexpected 2026 playoff appearance are in jeopardy: They played at a 46-win pace with Williams in the lineup and a 41-win pace when he was sidelined last season."

How Suns Feel About Center Position

Outside of the injured Williams, Ighodaro and Maluach are the only two Suns centers currently on the standard roster, while Duop Reath is fighting for a roster spot in training camp and CJ Huntley, who has yet to play in the preseason, is on a two-way contract.

Safe to say, the Suns are going to have to make things work with Ighodaro, Maluach and the rest of the group if they want to find success.

Suns coach Jordan Ott discussed what he wanted see out of the center position before the team's preseason opener Monday.

"Remember they're young players, but all these possessions are valuable to us as we evaluate through the preseason into regular season, we need both of them," Ott said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "The game is just going to present itself in different ways as to who plays more that night.

"And then, we got to find the third (center) too. That's a little bit in the preseason, who our third big is, here do we go. We have young wings. Can we play with a non-traditional five a little bit ... there's stuff to learn for sure all over the place, but when you're missing a starter, you definitely got to figure out some of those solutions in the preseason."

The Suns have consistently expressed confidence in both Ighodaro and Maluach, but they are both going to have a lot riding on their shoulders.

Ighodaro has gotten the start in the first two preseason games and is averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists in 15.8 minutes per game, while Maluach has led the Suns in minutes so far (21.1 per game) and averaged seven points, 4.5 rebounds and two assists.

They will continue to compete for the starting center role in the third preseason game and first at home Saturday night against the reigning Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs.