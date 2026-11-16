The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are set to collide at Ball Arena for a 7:00 pm (MST) Monday tip time tonight, as names such as Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic hope to lead their respective teams to a win in this Western Conference matchup.

The two sides couldn't be trending in more different directions, as Denver's won their last four-of-five and are projected to make a push in the postseason while Phoenix is just 5-7 on the year and have far more questions than answers at this point in time.

Three of the best prop bets we could find across the web:

Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Denver Nuggets - Arena CDMX, Mexico City - November 7, 2026 Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Raquel Cunha | REUTERS

Peter Dewey, SI: "Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been lights out from beyond the arc in the 2026-27 season, making 49.4 percent of his attempts heading into Monday’s matchup with the Suns.

"Murray torched the Suns for 39 points earlier this season, making seven of his nine shots from beyond the arc in that game. He’s also made at least three shots from deep in seven of his 11 games despite taking just 7.4 per night.

"The Suns are one of the worst defenses in the league, ranking 26th in defensive rating, 25th in opponent 3s made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.

"I expect Murray to continue to attack the Suns from the perimeter on Monday after his dazzling shooting performance against them in late October."

Luke Kennard OVER 7.5 Points

Nov 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Luke Kennard (8) against the Los Angeles Clippers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Dellera, Action Network: "Phoenix is operating on the second night of a back-to-back, so while we will have to wait and see exactly who suits up and how the final injury report shakes out, Kennard's specific role within this rotation usually remains clear regardless of who takes the floor.

"Kennard is an excellent catch-and-shoot weapon, and he thrives when spotting up on the perimeter. That specific skill set aligns perfectly against this Denver defensive scheme, which has shown a consistent weak point when it comes to defending spot-up shooters.

"You are really looking for him to find space and capitalize on those open looks from beyond the arc, particularly in the corners where the Nuggets tend to concede space.

"Kennard's workload is consistent, hovering right around 23 minutes a night, which provides an strong floor for him to get shots up."

Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds

Nov 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dustin Sarcini, Covers.com: "Jokic has a chance to put up a monster rebounding performance against a Suns frontcourt that continues to miss Mark Williams. The Suns are allowing 57.3 rebounds per game to opponents, which is 28th in the NBA. Jokic is averaging 10.5 rebounds this season and has already recorded 13+ boards twice in his last four. The opportunity is there for another big night, especially if Denver keeps him on the floor for 35+ minutes."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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