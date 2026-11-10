Devin Booker Headlines Top 3 Suns-Clippers Bets Tonight

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to find themselves back in the win column tonight as the Los Angeles Clippers make the trip to Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns are set to gain Jordan Goodwin back to their rotation while on the second night of a back-to-back, providing the team a much-needed defensive boost.

Phoenix is expected to bring home the win as home favorites, but what do betting experts like elsewhere?

Three of the best we could find ahead of Tuesday's 7:00 pm (MST) tip:

Devin Booker OVER 4.5 Assists

Jason Logan, Covers.com: "Booker has upped his potential assists over the past three games, generating 9.0 possible dimes versus a passing metric of only 7.3 in his first six games of the season. That’s pumped out assist totals of three, four and eight. He’s topped his assist Over/Under just three times to start the season yet today’s forecast are very bullish on Booker’s passing prowess. All models consulted sit north of 4.5 dimes with a ceiling as high as 6.6 assists."

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers

Peter Dewey, SI.com: "Clippers guard Darius Garland is starting to heat up, knocking down 7-of-13 shots from beyond the arc in the last two games.

"He’s now shooting 37.1 percent from three across nine games, making at least three shots from beyond the arc in five of them. Garland is attempting a touch under seven 3-pointers per game, which is the main concern when it comes to this prop, as his volume has been up and down.

"Still, the Suns are a favorable opponent for 3-point shooters this season. Phoenix ranks 24th in opponent 3s made per game and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

"As long as Brandon Ingram and Bradley Beal remain out, Garland is going to be called on to lead this Clippers offense. He should be in the mix to clear this line for the sixth time in 10 games."

Spread: Clippers +3.5

Andrew O'Conner-Watts, Action Network: "This is the ultimate situational fade of a Phoenix team that is running on fumes.

"The Suns are in a huge rest deficit, and their defensive scheme is very susceptible to the exact type of above-the-break shooting that the Clippers thrive on. I fully expect Phoenix to struggle with their defensive assignments on tired legs, leaving guys wide open on the perimeter.

"The Clippers are the more rested team with the distinct schematic advantage, making them an intriguing play as a road underdog. I'll take Los Angeles +3.5 tonight."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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