Suns Make Final Injury Calls Ahead of Thunder Battle

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have made two final injury decisions against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ahead of Game 3's home date with the defending champions, the Suns have ruled Jordan Goodwin (calf) as out while Grayson Allen (hamstring) is available.

Mark Williams (foot) was ruled out on yesterday's injury report.

Both were considered questionable entering today's 12:30 PM MST tip at Mortgage Matchup Center. Phoenix finds themselves down 2-0 in the series and desperately need a win at home.

More on Suns vs Thunder Game 3

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) moves the ball around Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

There's been plenty of chatter surrounding the Suns' officiating against an obviously superior Thunder squad, though players on Phoenix's roster aren't looking to make excuses.

"I've seen all the stuff that's been going viral, but if I'm being honest, we didn't lose last game because of the officials," Suns center Oso Ighodaro said (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We have to be better. There's bad calls both directions. I don't think that's going to change the game one way or another. Obviously we wish we got some of those calls, but we have to go after this thing. Press our advantages. Build on what we've built on all year, be extremely aggressive, play for each other and share the ball."

Phoenix was blown out in Game 1 before nearly making an impressive comeback in Game 2, which was stopped short in the final minutes of action.

Teams who go up 2-0 have won their playoff series 93% of the time, according to Land of Basketball. If Phoenix can shrink their deficit to 2-1, those odds of OKC advancing slightly shrink to 80%.

It won't be easy, and while there's changes needed to be made by Suns coach Jordan Ott, Phoenix is taking things one game at a time.

"Everything is on deck when you're down two games. We've found some solutions for sure schematically and personnel wise. We've kind of created the environment of everyone has got to be ready to go," Ott told reporters at practice earlier this week.

"That time of year, you don't know how it's going to bounce. We didn't go to the small ball at all last game. Never know if you're going to go to it in Game 3. All hands on deck."

It's an uphill battle for sure in Phoenix, though the Suns have consistently dealt with health issues all season - Game 3 is no different.