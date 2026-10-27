Suns Get Brutal Reality Check Across Latest NBA Power Rankings

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have played one week of basketball, and the reviews couldn't be less encouraging.

The team is off to a 1-2 start with plenty of issues for head coach Jordan Ott to solve. While Phoenix is hoping to avoid slipping into a disaster they can't work back from, the world of NBA power rankings was a partly mixed bag:

NBA.com: 22 (17 last week)

John Schuhmann on Suns' rebounding: "The biggest factor in the Suns’ surprising year last season was a huge improvement in the possession game. But they lost it big time in their first two games this year, totaling 17 fewer shot opportunities than their opponents. They got clobbered on the glass and rank last in rebounding percentage (by a healthy margin) after Week 1."

The Athletic: 18 (19th last week)

Law Murray on Phoenix's backcourt: "The Suns shouldn’t have even flown to Portland if they were going to spot the Blazers a 21-0 lead throughout. Booker didn’t even attempt a 3-pointer in that game. He reminded people that he could still get buckets against the Warriors, but even that game saw the Suns get outscored by 16 in Green’s 26 minutes, while Phoenix outscored the Warriors by 25 points in the 22 minutes that Green was off the floor. Booker has to be the point guard of Phoenix for now, but the Suns have to figure out how to let Green help Booker better."

NBC Sports: 25 (19 last week)

Kurt Helin on Suns' starting lineup: "Phoenix’s starting five — Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Miles Bridges, Jalen Geen, Khaman Maluach — has struggled to start the season with a -48.2 net rating. It’s a very small sample size, it needs more time (especially considering Bridges and Maluach were not here or in these roles a season ago), but the group’s struggles on both ends of the floor are concerning. It was mostly the bench, led by Luke Kennard and Collin Gillespie, that got this team a win against Golden State. Tough week to build momentum for the Suns as they take on the Thunder and Nuggets."

ClutchPoints: 22 (18 last week)

Brett Siegel on Phoenix's offense: "After getting blown out in their season opener against Portland, the Phoenix Suns barely escaped the Golden State Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Brandin Podziemski.

"This team simply looks stuck in the mud offensively, with no real identity outside of having Devin Booker bail them out. It took him scoring 43 points on Saturday to get past Golden State, who were relying on rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandon Williams to carry the scoring load in the starting lineup.

"The Suns have a lot to figure out heading into a week where they'll meet the Thunder and Nuggets, which could lead to a 1-3 start."