Suns Give Exciting Health Update Ahead of Preseason Opener

PHOENIX — Injuries a worry for any team across the NBA, not just the Phoenix Suns.

Yet the Suns were bit just a tad too harshly by the injury bug last season, which began during preseason activities when Jalen Green suffered a setback with his hamstring. The ball only began rolling from there, and though Phoenix exceeded expectations, they'd like health to be on their side for 2026-27.

So far, so good.

Suns coach Jordan Ott says everybody (besides Mark Williams, already out with a shoulder injury) is healthy and will be available to begin the preseason. Phoenix has their preseason opener on Monday in Detroit.

From Arizona Sports' Kellan Olson:

"Jordan Ott said that everyone outside of Mark Williams is good to go for Monday's preseason opener. They will mix and match through players over the five games, which is another way of him saying there will be some DNPs across the next two weeks."

Suns coach Jordan Ott praised the team's depth, saying he'd like to play 9 to 10 guys to start the season.



"Our depth is fantastic. Our young guys have gotten better. Our vets have gotten better, so it's just made for a good, competitive group." #Suns pic.twitter.com/Z2KzMDEJuW — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 3, 2026

Williams is projected to be out for several months with a return date likely around February — you can read more about that here.

Depth is perhaps the most exciting thing about Phoenix, as the Suns made it a priority to retian key pieces in Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie this offseason while also adding new faces such as Koa Peat and Luke Kennard.

Young players in the likes of Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming should continue their development within rotational roles as well.

"It's something that we pride ourselves on is when the starters go out, maintaining that level of play and taking it up another notch," Gillespie said of Phoenix's second unit.

"Changing the pace of the game. So it's definitely something that we think of, obviously. And whenever we talk about it before a game, it's like, 'these guys are going to get us off to a good start, and then we come and we take it up another level.' We take it up another notch. We change the pace of the game. We get after people defensively. 94 feet, and that's something that we pride ourselves on.

"Something that we're expected to do when we go into the game. And then obviously lead that unit, be vocal leaders, be energy guys. Be guys that are happy for their teammate success. Once everybody does that, I think you see the success of the team and how that can kind of translate for everybody."