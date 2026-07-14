What Royce O'Neale Said After Suns, Hornets Trade Became Official

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns finally made the Miles Bridges trade official Monday with Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and a 2033 first-round pick headed to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

This trade was always a bit confusing from the Suns side given Bridges' troubled past, and Phoenix also lost two valuable veterans in Allen and O'Neale who previously earned long-term contracts with the team in 2024 and were always the utmost professionals in doing whatever was asked of them no matter the coaching staff or teammates.

O'Neale posted a goodbye to the Suns on Instagram shortly after the trade was official.

"Another chapter on the journey closed! Thank you Phoenix, the fans, the organization and everyone for embracing me," he wrote.

"00 out ……. LETS GET TO WORK CHARLOTTE. The journey continues."

O'Neale was originally acquired by the Suns from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2024 trade deadline in a three-team deal in which Phoenix sent out four players, a first-round pick swap to Memphis and three second-round picks.

That offseason, O'Neale agreed to a four-year, $42 million contract to remain with the Suns and ended up lasting through three different head coaches.

He steadily improved over his three years in the Valley and was the team's oldest player at 32 years old last season.

O'Neale averaged a career-high 9.8 points on 40.8% 3-point shooting in the 2025-26 season, appearing in 78 games, which included 67 starts.

His departure, along with Allen's, leaves a big void in the Suns' 3-point shooting as they gear up for the 2026-27 season.

Suns general manager Brian Gregory made a point to thank O'Neale and Allen in the official press release following the trade.

"We also want to thank Grayson and Royce for the impact they made in Phoenix," Gregory said. "Both played important roles in helping us build our foundation, and we appreciate everything they brought to our team. We wish them and their families all the best.”

Made every opportunity count. Thank you, Royce 🧡 pic.twitter.com/oCqDWGkcce — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 13, 2026

The Hornets will be O'Neale's fourth NBA team heading into his 10th season and will once again provide him another opportunity to be a valuable veteran presence and 3-point threat in what was one of the top offense's in the league last season.

Charlotte is entering a new era after trading away LaMelo Ball and Bridges, so O'Neale and Allen will look to quickly make their marks on their new team.