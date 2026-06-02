What Suns Guard Collin Gillespie Really Wants in Free Agency

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' main priority this summer seems to be retaining their own free agents and building continuity heading into next season.

Collin Gillespie is at the top of this list after a breakout 2025-26 season in which he averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds and broke the Suns' all-time record for 3-pointers made in a single season.

Phoenix holds Gillespie's early bird rights, so it should be able to re-sign him this offseason.

What Collin Gillespie is Looking for in Free Agency

Gillespie recently detailed what he's looking for in free agency in an interview with 6abc Philadelphia's Jason Dumas.

"A little bit of what I had last year. A staff, a front office that believes in you, great teammates, great organization," Gillespie said. "And hopefully I have that in Phoenix, and that's where I want to be and hopefully where I'll end up, but we'll see as the summer goes on."

Great convo with Suns guard, Collin Gillespie:



Touched on what he's looking for going into free agency, breaking the Suns' single season three point record, and if it pisses him off that he's been constantly overlooked going back to his days in the Philadelphia Catholic League. pic.twitter.com/CUBo3MpSNa — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 31, 2026

Gillespie has made it very well known how much he likes being in Phoenix and his desire to stay with the Suns, so this answer comes as no surprise.

Multiple projections have Gillespie making around $10 million annually on a four-year deal, which would be a significant upgrade for the sharpshooter after he was on a minimum contract for the Suns this past season and only on two-way deals prior to this after going undrafted in 2022.

Gillespie embodied the toughness and grit the Suns wanted to see out of their players this season, and he was always ready to step up when his name was called with all the injuries Phoenix dealt with.

The Suns have showed all the signs of wanting to do right by their players after surprisingly making the playoffs despite low preseason expectations, and Gillespie is reportedly a priority for them.

Everything points to a return for Gillespie, and as of now, it just seems like a matter of time before a deal gets done with teams being allowed to negotiate with their own free agents the day after the NBA Finals conclude.

Gillespie has a lot of love for Phoenix and could become a mainstay of the team if he re-signs with the Suns this summer.

"It hasn't changed. I still want to be here. The front office knows that. Everybody knows that in the building. I'm sure we'll figure it out when that time comes," Gillespie previously said after the season concluded.