Suns’ Jalen Green Calls Out Officiating Over Deni Avdija Treatment

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns fumbled a double digit lead in the fourth quarter of their eventual loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, and there's a variety of reasons as to exactly why.

The Suns were outrebounded, missed nine free throws and shot sporadically through the evening — though Jalen Green says officiating down the stretch ultimately led to Phoenix's demise.

"Calling that same foul. They got to call that both ways, if they're gonna call it for one person all night, just my opinion," Green said post-game.

The one person he's referring to is Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, who scored 41 points against Phoenix to upset the Suns and clinch the West's seventh playoff seed.

Avdija shot 13 free throws on the night and was second across the entire NBA in terms of free throw attempts averaged per night.

As a team Portland was called for three more fouls at a 27-24 split while the Suns shot nine more free throws.

Suns coach Jordan Ott gave Avdija props after the loss, which will see Phoenix play either the Los Angeles Clippers or Golden State Warriors on Friday.

"Even on the last play, they ran the action to then get the switch — if you could see that the stack in front we had matched up — and again, got to the right hand. Whole goal was to try to keep him off that thing. He's elite getting to it," Ott said.

"Give credit to him. 41 points, 12 assists. I thought he was phenomenal. His size, his strength, his ability to get to the free throw line in key moments. So, credit to him."

The Suns now find themselves in win or go home territory while also staring down the reality of becoming the first ever seventh seed in the history of the play-in tournament to not advance to the actual playoff bracket. They become just the third seventh seed to lose their first play-in game.

The good news? Phoenix will be back home at Mortgage Matchup Center.

"I think that's the big key to getting the seven seed. You have two shots at this thing on your home court. Thought it was a great, great atmosphere, especially there in the fourth quarter," said Ott.

"We'll need it again Friday."

We'll see what changes the Suns are able to make before then — and we'll also see if their whistle changes.